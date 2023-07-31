In a time of texting, social media direct messages and other instant electronic communication, it’s hard to comprehend that the mid-19th century equivalent of a quick email could take hours to send and receive.

On August 16, 1858, James Buchanan received the first public message sent across the newly constructed Trans-Atlantic telegraph line. Queen Victoria’s 98-word message of congratulations on the completion of the new form of global communication took 16.5 hours to travel from Ireland to Newfoundland.

Not wanting to leave the Queen "on read," Buchanan promptly sent a reply, which can be read in full below.

LancasterHistory will commemorate that feat with a special tour focused on the Trans-Atlantic cable and its impact on U.S. and U.K. relations on Saturday, Aug. 5 at President James Buchanan's Wheatland. Tours begin at 10 a.m. and run on the hour until the last tour at 3 p.m.

“In every piece of history, there lies a story that has shaped our world. The transmission of the first Trans-Atlantic Cable message was not just a technological triumph, but a testament to human determination and cooperation,” said Patrick Clarke the director of Wheatland. “This tour will give visitors more information and closer insight into the life and times surrounding this momentous occasion.”

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65 and older) and $8 for students (11 - college). Tickets can be purchased at Lancasterhistory.org or by calling 717- 392-4633. LancasterHistory members receive free admission to the tour but are encouraged to reserve space in advance.