'Speak to my Soul: A Montage of Voices' at Ware Center will combine poetry, dance to showcase the Black experience

In a dance studio, you can naturally expect heavy sound to reverberate off the walls in all directions coming from the shuffling of feet and the chanting of performers.

That energy was apparent during rehearsal for the upcoming “Speak to my Soul: A Montage of Voices” show at Millersville University's Ware Center.

The group rehearses a piece combining singing, rapping and dancing, all in a flurry of raw creativity in dedication to Black excellence. The piece includes the event’s namesake, repeatedly, to assure it is not forgotten.

“Hip-Hop Soul Speaks to my Soul!”

It’s a week before the cast of “Speak to My Soul” will perform the newest version of a show that first premiered in 2015 and was last performed in 2017. While the name is the same, writer and creator Evita Colon says that the show has evolved tonally since its last appearance on The Ware Center stage.

Though the pieces are frank and serious, there’s a warmness in the air that comes from the clear support cast members share for each other, marking every other line with snaps or claps or “yesssss!”s.

The version that will premiere on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., is the closest yet to Colon’s vision.

“This show was the first that I did with Speak to my Soul (the organization); it's the reason it's a business now, because the show was so inspiring,” Colon says. “I decided to bring it back because I felt like I still didn't see the vision I had in my head. So, every time (I've done the show), I felt like I was getting closer to the vision and a better understanding of what I really wanted.”

With choreography by Colon’s partner Solise White, “Speak to My Soul” is a collection of poems, song and dance swirled together into what is known as a “choreopoem.” Coined by writer Ntozake Strange in 1975, the choreopoem format allows the performance to veer from a single poet delivering a fiery spoken word piece directly into a group dance number and back again.

The 90-minute show maintains its electricity with outside help from Lancaster city music producer Adrian “AROSE” La Rosa, who worked with Colon to create the show’s soundtrack.

As the words have been updated, so too has the dancing.

"I was taking African dance classes before they started work on this, so the one piece that is based on Africa, I definitely tapped into this and made sure I used original dances and created pieces that embodied what the story was about, with the truth and vision,” White explains. “It definitely developed, because, before, I was just making choreography because I heard the words, but now I can honestly say I have knowledge on it and I feel it, and all the choreography is definitely from the heart.”

While Colon and cast member Davianna Holland are credited as “writers” on the show, each piece stems from real conversations Colon had with members of the Black community. In that regard, both are also credited as the show’s “griots,” a word for West African storytellers, poets and historians.

As the show has evolved over the years, so has Colon’s understanding of her own background.

"This time I've learned to embrace parts of my identity that I didn't before,” Colon says. “That's really incorporated into this show, so you see a reference to the LGBTQ community in a different way than when I wrote it in 2015, when I was acting like I wasn't part of the community.”

Along with Colon, White and Holland, the cast is rounded out by Naiby Perez, Maria Lane, Tymira Pearson, Chyna Stevenson, Abena Moye, Katie Beth Wubbels, Chyna Browne Stevenson and Alyssa “Elev4n the Catalysst” Baldrich. When Colon and White began devising the return of “Speak to My Soul” in the fall of 2021, they set out towards a specific casting decision to set it apart from previous incarnations.

“Our cast is all women, which is a huge difference, because before we had a cast of 27, which was all Black men and women in the cast,” Colon explains. “Now it's all Black women, so it does change it a bit because it's coming from the soul of a woman. It speaks to the gentleness and nurturing of each piece –it's very feminine, but there's hints of fierceness and power in there. It amplifies Black women in a way that society doesn't always celebrate us.”

‘It's been emotional’

Throughout months of rehearsal, the dancers and singers were pushed far outside of their comfort zones in pursuit of greater harmony, at one point rehearsing four times a week to reach it.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still present during the rehearsal-intensive winter months, the production was forced to reschedule from its initial January premiere to the end of February.

However, the cast and crew agree that the extra month of practice was ultimately advantageous.

“To keep it going an extra month is fulfilling, and it's just us vibing with each other even more and uplifting one another,” says Holland. “You never know what people have going on in their personal lives. A lot of time, this is church. I've been in a funk sometimes and I come in here and just feel uplifted.”

It is that uplifting spirit that makes the rehearsal space in Move It Studio, on Lancaster’s North Market Street, feel just like The Ware Center. As the performers run through their pieces, the encouragement and applause of the other cast members resonates roughout the room.

“It's been emotional,” says Perez through tears, as other cast members look on, nodding. “(Evita and Solise) push us to be excellent, they see the greatness in us, and it's not always easy. Sometimes it looks like crying. We've really grown together as a team. I think every time we hear the poetry, it just goes a little deeper within. I think I can speak for all of us to say that we're really excited to show Lancaster what we've been working on. It's been an honor to be a part of this cast.”

While the “Montage” portion of the show’s title refers to the selection of pieces contained within, it can also be applied to the performers themselves – multi-faceted and unique, each providing a spark towards a brighter light. "The poems are structured to encourage whomever is in the audience to listen with an open heart. So, if it's someone in the Black community, maybe it will empower them. It may push them to do better in their day-to-day, but also people that are not of the Black community. If they're listening with an open heart, it may provide more empathy for people that don't look like them.”

If You Go IF YOU GO What: Speak to My Soul: A Montage of Voices” Where: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. When: Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Price: $22 More info: artsmu.com

