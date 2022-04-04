The South Asian Association of Lancaster will host its annual Festival of Colors Holi/Color Run on April 9.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Neffsville Park, 209 East Petersburg Road.

Holi is an Indian celebration of spring, a “season of new growth, renewal and hope,” according to a news release. “In historical scriptures, the Holi festival marks the triumph of good over evil.”

The event in Neffsville Park will include puja, or traditional rituals; colors, or brightly pigmented powder thrown in celebration; kite-flying; water balloons; and games. Admission is $15 for those 5 and older who are not SAAL members, and includes Indian food, snacks and cookies.

Limited tickets are available. For tickets, visit saal.us.