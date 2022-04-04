Holi_Festival_008.jpg

A group of men participate in a fruit spoon race during the Holi Festival of Color in Manheim Township Community Park, south of Lititz, Saturday, April 14, 2018. The festival is sponsored by the South Asian Association of Lancaster.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

The South Asian Association of Lancaster will host its annual Festival of Colors Holi/Color Run on April 9.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Neffsville Park, 209 East Petersburg Road.

Holi is an Indian celebration of spring, a “season of new growth, renewal and hope,” according to a news release. “In historical scriptures, the Holi festival marks the triumph of good over evil.”

The event in Neffsville Park will include puja, or traditional rituals; colors, or brightly pigmented powder thrown in celebration; kite-flying; water balloons; and games. Admission is $15 for those 5 and older who are not SAAL members, and includes Indian food, snacks and cookies.

Limited tickets are available. For tickets, visit saal.us.

