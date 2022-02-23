Most kids don't get their first formal job until they're teenagers, and usually it's in retail or food service, working nights after school for some extra income.

A few Lancaster County kids, however, have a first job of a different kind; they're acting on a professional stage with the Fulton Theatre's production of "The Sound of Music," which debuts Thursday.

But, how do kids — some as young as 6 years old — balance work, life and school?

Pretty easily, according to a few of the child actors.

Here's what it's like being a kid and working in an established theater, as well as what a casting associate looks for when casting kids.

Meet the kids

Jack Packer, a seventh grader from Warwick Middle School, plays the role of second-oldest child Friedrich von Trapp.

His passion for acting came after seeing "Annie" on Broadway; when he returned home, he says he couldn't stop singing the songs. Jack decided to start acting when he was 7 years old.

"My parents have to tell me to stop singing so much," Jack says. "I don't know how I could live without theater."

His schedule is much like most middle schoolers. He wakes up around 6 a.m. and goes to school.

During rehearsal weeks, he leaves school a few hours early and goes to The Fulton. Monday nights, separately, Jack goes to voice training lessons, and on Tuesdays he goes to dance class.

It's not difficult for Jack to balance work as a professional actor with his other obligations, he says.

"My teachers are very, very flexible on when I have to leave," says 13-year-old Jack. They just expect him to get the work done, he says.

Landisville native Carly Geiter, a sixth grader at Lancaster County Christian School, says she also has an easy time balancing her schedule during rehearsals.

Carly, who plays third-youngest child Brigitta, has a similar schedule to Jack, except she leaves around lunchtime to go to rehearsals. Her math teacher films videos and gives her work to do outside the classroom, Carly says.

Her theater debut starred her as a mouse in a production of "Cinderella." Carly, now 11, started acting when she was 9 and dreams of performing on Broadway.

Carly starred in a professional production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," and says that "it just made me so happy, I didn't want to live without (performing)."

Kindergartner Penny Schulz is the youngest cast member in "The Sound of Music," having just turned 6. Penny attends the Sacred Heart School in Lancaster city, and her mom, Valerie, helps her at home with her studies, too.

Penny is the third generation of actors in her family to play roles in "The Sound of Music." She plays Gretl von Trapp.

Her sister, Stella, was also cast in the production as an understudy for Marta von Trapp.

Penny says she wanted to be in a play, and her mom figured that "The Sound of Music" would be a good start. (For a more in-depth article about Penny and her family's history with performing in "The Sound of Music," click here.)

Jack, Penny and Carly, as well as the other kids in the production, will be in costume on advertising billboards in the towns and cities where they currently live.

Casting kids

When Joey Abramowicz, casting associate at the Fulton Theatre, started auditioning kids to play children in the von Trapp family, there were a few things he kept in mind: height, age and demeanor.

All of the kids cast are from south-central Pennsylvania with Penny, Jack and Carly living in Lancaster County. There are six main cast children and five understudies.

"It's not always easy to find these kids locally," Abramowicz says. "With this one specifically, we were pretty lucky."

About 180 kids auditioned for roles in the production. About 40 of them made it to the next round, where the casting team evaluates the young actors' spatial awareness, as well as their attitude when they are — and aren't — performing.

"For me, with kids, it's more about making them as comfortable as possible so you can see the kid as who they are," Abramowicz says.

If they don't make it to the next round, Abramowicz says he lets them know gently.

"You always want to leave them with positivity," Abramowicz says. "You don't want to scar them."

Abramowicz says he makes sure parents are aware that kids have to hit the ground running, and that it's a multi-week commitment.

Marc Robin, artistic director for The Fulton, likes to bring the kids in on rehearsal days near the end of the day so they don't miss too much school, Abramowicz says.

Besides working around schedules, it's not too different casting adults and children, Abramowicz says. "It's just a little more challenging, that's all," he says.

There is also a child coordinator who works with the children on rehearsals and makes sure their needs are being met.

"They are children, at the end of the day," Abramowicz says. "Don't treat them like machines, and make sure their mental health is okay."

The Fulton's run of "The Sound of Music" debuts Thursday and continues in March. Tickets range from $29 to $69.

More than anything, the kids want audience members to have a good time at the show.

"I want them to say, 'That was an amazing show and it really spoke to me,'" Jack says.