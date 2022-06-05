For eight months and six days — Feb. 21 to Oct. 27, 2016, to be exact — Soren West, then 74, and Theo, his then-8-year old golden retriever, hiked 2,189 miles of the Appalachian Trail. West, of Lancaster, estimates he took five million steps through the 14 states that make up the trail, from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine.

Exactly one year later, West hiked the 2,000-plus miles and over 510 mountains that make up the trail again. But this time it was in front of a computer screen as Theo napped at his feet.

“On February 21, 2017, I wrote what I did on February 21, 2016, and so on, all the way through until the end,” West, an 80-year old former trial lawyer, says. “I just sat at the computer and let it rip for each day. I didn’t edit; I just let it rip. Just get it down.”

Besides some quick notes jotted down during his hike in the margins of his dog-eared copy of “AWOL on the Appalachian Trail” by David “AWOL” Miller (sliced into eight sections and mailed along the way to lighten his load), a short article for a local legal magazine and an appellate brief composed in Hot Springs, North Carolina, West didn’t write much on his hike. He didn’t keep a journal or blog along the way.

The daily stream-of-consciousness writing done after the hike, along with West’s trail notes and the nearly 23,000 photos he took along the way, helped him relive his experience and became the framework for his book “Northbound with Theo: A Man and his Dog Thru-Hike the Appalachian Trail at Ages 75 and 8.” The book was published by the Lancaster-based Walnut Street Books in early May.

“We were captured by Soren’s engaging writing style, his photos, and his sheer guts and courage and the way his relationship with his dog Theo propels the story along,” publisher Merle Good wrote in an email.

The book is a love letter to life, to his family: his wife Bonnie, their children five children (one of whom is now deceased) and their eight grandchildren, to Theo and to nature. It features roughly 200 photographs, many of which capture the landscape’s natural beauty. West will discuss his book during a book launch event at the Ware Center on Thursday, June 9.

“I care a great deal about the planet. Mother Earth is not just a casual phrase to me,” West says. “Every step is a miracle, you’re walking over miracles.”

Incredible journey

Every year, more than 3,000 people attempt to thru-hike — the term for completing the entire Appalachian Trail in a year, West notes early in “Northbound with Theo.” Only a quarter of those finish the journey, which West notes is the equivalent of 16 ascents of Mount Everest. Of all the thru-hikers, West estimates, only about 1% bring a dog. And as of 2020, only 10 people age 75 or older completed a thru-hike, notes West, who celebrated his 75th birthday with family halfway through his hike. The math gets complicated, but it’s all to say: West’s hike was highly improbable, to say the least.

Bonnie, a pastoral counselor and West’s wife of 57 years, says she was thrilled for her husband to finally realize his dream of hiking the Appalachian Trail. And her faith in God and trust in her husband’s abilities gave her confidence that he’d come home safely.

“My husband is very precise,” Bonnie West, 78, says. “He’ll take risks but they are well thought-out. I believe that God was with him and was going to see him through. It was my faith that allowed me to send him off with joy and enthusiasm and no worries.”

Despite fatigue, general road-weariness, cold, lonely nights, aches and some minor injuries, West persevered, lugging his 40-pound pack with Theo, toting his own saddlebag, by his side.

“You just keep going,” West says. “That’s one thing you learn in the woods, you just keep going.”

West, who adopted the trail nickname Sojo, for Sojourner, came up with a motto to help him get through: Recoup, regroup and return. The motto came in handy especially as the pair made their way through their home state of Pennsylvania (aka “Rocksylvania,” as West puts it. “They call it the graveyard of paws and boots,” West writes.) West wondered if they’d be able to keep going, but despite the sore feet and paws, the two continued northward.

“I knew the day I got to Georgia that someone was going to have to pick me up in Maine,” West says.

Man’s best friend

West’s book joins the ranks of classics like John Muir’s “Stickeen: An Adventure with a Dog and Glacier” or John Steinbeck’s “Travels with Charley: In Search of America” to chronicle journeys and bonds between man and canine.

“My wife says Theo and I are littermates,” West says. “I’m at least half-dog.”

West and Theo were inseparable during the entire hike — except for a short stretch south of Roanoke, Virginia, when Theo took a wrong turn forcing West to backtrack a bit, and a separate four-day hospital stay in Maine so doctors could examine West’s shoulder.

West says Theo walked the trail calmly and without a leash and, though the pair saw more than a dozen bears in the wild, Theo kept his cool. He even accompanied West in the climactic 5,269 feet up Mount Katahdin in Maine, despite the park ranger begging West to leave him behind.

“I thought, no way I can’t take him this far and not do it,” West says.

Unfortunately the nearly 400-page book contains a short epitaph dedicated to Theo, who took his last steps on March 8, 2021 at age 13.

“There was no obstacle that he couldn’t manage,” West says. “He was the best partner I could have.”