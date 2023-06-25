Lyle de Vitry knows how to play the long game.

In a quest to make his music more original, he has taken years to craft his songs, often devising new guitar tunings to reach that goal. “Door Within a Dream” is de Vitry’s first album, but the 29-year-old singer-songwriter has been playing and writing music for more than two decades, dating back to his time growing up in Lancaster County in a family full of musicians.

Currently living in Asheville, North Carolina, de Vitry will return north to play a special “pre-release” show at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse on Wednesday with Bridger Dunnagan on mandolin and banjo and Charlie Muench, formerly of the Stray Birds, on bass. Tyler Burkhart and Jordan Rast will open the show.

“Door Within a Dream” begins not with a bang, but with gentle fingerpicking on an acoustic guitar accompanied by light auxiliary percussion. It’s musically akin to wandering off the trail and pushing aside some brush to reveal a waterfall, flowing slow and steady. This is not songwriting to be performed at a sports bar with a dozen TVs humming in the background – there's a sense of soft compassion throughout the album’s 11 songs that sometimes registers barely above a whisper.

Water also flows through the songs in a literal sense, as co-producer Ethan Jodziewicz recorded rain and creek sounds in Colorado’s Uncompahgre National Forest, as well as the de Vitry family hunting cabin in Huntingdon County. De Vitry, too, has been around, living in Philadelphia for several years before returning to Lancaster County at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and settling into a life in Asheville in October 2020. De Vitry says that North Carolina living inspired his songwriting in various ways.

“All of the songs are very nature-inspired,” de Vitry says. “Being in the mountains, doing a lot of hiking, spending time in this ecological space definitely informed my playing and writing. Also, being around old-time music - I grew up around it a little bit as well, but playing more and more of it, I did notice in some ways that it has made it into my songwriting in a subtle way that people who don't know (old-time music) might not immediately feel.”

Despite the gestation of the songs themselves, de Vitry remains busy not only performing shows, but also appearing in songwriting competitions – recently he was named a runner-up in the North Carolina-based LEAF Singer-Songwriter Showcase and was named one of 10 finalists in the national Telluride Troubadours contest.

The songs on “Door Within a Dream” date back as far as six years, with some arriving soon after he did in Asheville. Akin to his current day job as an assembler of banjos at Asheville’s Pisgah Banjo Company, de Vitry spent much of the past decade tinkering with every facet of his songs until they played just right.

“This album, for me, has been a really beautiful journey exploring how I make songs, my process, learning that I was able to actually rewrite lyrics,” de Vitry says. “Learning that was possible opened up some doors to me. I also have songs that I'm proud of the way that they came out and they won't ever change. It's across the spectrum.”

Instead of a fear of the unfinished, de Vitry embraced the unknown. “I had a lot of half-done songs, some instrumentals where I had the melodies but no lyrics,” de Vitry continues.“At least three full songs on the album had completely different lyrics at one point or another and it ... feels freeing and also scary to me to think, 'When I write a song, I might decide not to keep it that way, it might take a lot more work to get to the song that I eventually decide to go with.”

If You Go What: Lyle de Vitry with Tyler Burkhart and Jordan Rast. When: Wednesday, 7 p.m. Where: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St. Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day of. More info: zoetropolis.com.

New colors

Sister Maya de Vitry recalls growing up in their musical family, with every other room in the house having a guitar to learn and play around on.You’d have to watch out for the guitars Lyle had just played, though, she says with a laugh during a phone call from Nashville.

“Lyle would take a guitar and put it in a crazy tuning and then leave it in that tuning on the couch,” Maya de Vitry says. “Someone else would pick up the guitar and be like, ‘Lyle! I can't play this, put it back to regular!’ It would be in a place where no one knew what to do with it. But it's really special what he does on guitar, really special.”

The eldest of the de Vitry children, Maya got her start as part of the folk trio the Stray Birds before releasing three solo albums and counting in the current day. “Door Within a Dream” was recorded in a makeshift studio created in the basement of the house she shares with musician Ethan Jodziewicz, and the second album created there after her own “Violet Light.” Maya says that she tried to stay out of the way of recording to respect the process but was eventually asked to contribute backing vocals to album standout “Goldenrod.” Another sister, Nina, contributes vocals to the sprightly “In That Blue,” strengthening the album's familial connections.

“People often say to me, 'Oh wow, your siblings are musical too, have you guys ever had a band together?'” Maya de Vitry says. “I think it's so cool that my siblings are all musical, but everyone has different voices, like a different atmosphere around their music and perspective. It's really cool to see Lyle be so patient with finding the exact songs that he wanted to record for this album.”

Beyond the Zoetropolis show, Lyle de Vitry’s short summer jaunt will take him to Philadelphia, Baltimore, Richmond, Virginia, and then back to North Carolina.

“I'm trying to push my own boundaries with these tunings, in a way that's like, how can I make my music sound more original?” he says.“That's a big reason why I write in alternate tunings, because I have to explore a lot. When I have a new tuning,it's like I have a new color of paint that I've never had at my disposal. Then, I can start a painting that I never would have been able to paint without that series of colors.”

KEEPING UP WITH THE DE VITRYS Maya, Monica, Lyle, and Nina de Vitry (born in that order) are all musicians native to Lancaster County. You’ve now met Lyle, here’s what his siblings are currently up to. Maya: After releasing her third solo album, “Violet Light,” she has been keeping busy steadily touring. Several dates have brought her back to local venues such as Phantom Power and Zoetropolis. The next opportunity to see Maya in somewhat close proximity will be on Aug. 12 at Philadelphia’s World Café Live. It was also just announced that Maya will open for one-time Lancaster Roots & Blues performers the Wood Brothers this fall. Monica: Since 2016, she has played cello all around Lancaster County in a duo with fellow songwriter Jordan Rast. The two first started creating music as teenagers in a band called Old Time Liberation Front, which at one point also featured sister Maya. Note: Though Jordan Rast is opening for Lyle, his set isn’t currently expected to feature Monica. Nina: Following up 2017’s “Trust a Dream,” she will release her new album, “What You Feel is Real,” this fall. She also recently received an honorable mention in the Telluride Troubadour contest.