With a summer off from "Saturday Night Live" duties, comedian Melissa Villaseñor is hitting the road.

Villaseñor, who has been a mainstay on "Saturday Night Live" since debuting in 2016, is bringing her "California Girl" tour to Millersville's Phantom Power on Sunday, June 6. Tickets are $20 and go on sale Thursday, April 15, at noon. According to venue owner Gregg Barley, weather will determine whether the show takes place indoors or outdoors, but tickets will be sold by the table.

As many SNL alums have done over the decades, Villaseñor has branched out into other mediums in the past years, including voice roles in "Toy Story 4" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet," as well as a hosting gig at the upcoming Film Independent Spirit Awards on April 22. Later this year, Villaseñor is also set to release a book of original art, as well as an EP of original music.

Phantom Power also announced that "Last Comic Standing" comedian Tammy Pescatelli will perform on Friday, May 7.

