Every year, Smithsonian magazine sponsors a day of free-admission tickets to a variety of museums, zoos, aquariums and cultural centers across the country, on Smithsonian Museum Day.

This year, the nationwide event is on Saturday, Sept. 17, and several area museums are among the 16 Pennsylvania museums participating.

Advance tickets are required and can be bought online at lanc.news/SmithsonianDay. The tickets are good for the holder and one guest, and are only valid on Sept. 17. Those without the tickets will be charged the regular admission price.

Local museums where you can register in advance for a free admission ticket for that day, and the hours they’re open Sept. 17, are:

— The National Watch & Clock Museum, 514 Poplar St., Columbia, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 Gap Road, Strasburg, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— The North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave., Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Historic Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— The Lititz Historical Foundation, 145 E Main St, Lititz, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— The Hershey Story museum, 63 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other museums in neighboring counties that are participating include the Berks County Heritage Center, Reading, and the American Helicopter Museum & Education Center, West Chester.

For more information on museums that are participating in other places, visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday.