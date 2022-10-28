After Halloween, what’s the fate of all of these pumpkins?

In Lancaster County, you can smash your leftover pumpkins with a big rubber mallet, hurl them from a lift and throw them at a board covered with darts. There’s a pumpkin cannon, plus three giant pumpkin drops: one more than 2,000 pounds, one dropped on a car and one that will glow in the dark. Pumpkin destruction day is Saturday, Nov. 5, wrapping up fall festivities at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm and Country Barn.

Why make a special day to smash squash?

Jim Stauffer, owner of Country Barn, compares pumpkins to the stock market.

“The day after Halloween you don’t want to own stock,” he says.

Pumpkin Demolition Day is a fun way to dump the pumpkins. The event’s grown over the past few years at the farm on Donerville Road.

The festivities are Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s a day to smash, bash and crush the last of the farm’s pumpkins. There will be pumpkin games like bowling and tic-tac-toe plus a pie-eating contest and hayrides to the pumpkin patch.

Visitors can watch pumpkins rain down on a car from a cannon.

At 3 p.m., a 150-lb. pumpkin will be dropped.

Tickets are $15 with additional options, including a train ride and food.

After the fun’s over, some of the pumpkin bits are composted and some will become food for cattle and pigs, Stauffer says.

The same day, at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks, Pumpkin Madness Festival ends the fall season. From 10 a.m.-10 p.m., the festivities include the corn maze and other activities.

You can bring your own pumpkins to “recycle” or pick pumpkins on site to drop from a lift, throw at a board filled with darts, smash with rubber mallets and bash in games. There’s a pumpkin throwing contest.

For the giant pumpkins, at 3 p.m., a 1,673-pound pumpkin will be dropped on an old car.

At 5 p.m., a 2,063-pound pumpkin filled with water will be dropped.

At 7 p.m., a 1,150-pound pumpkin filled with glow water will be dropped followed by fireworks.

Tickets start at $21.95.

The biggest pumpkin is about 450 pounds larger than last year’s big pumpkin, according to Cherry Crest.

If that sounds big, consider this fall, a new great pumpkin broke records in the U.S., weighing in at 2,554 pounds.

The world record’s even bigger: a 2,702-pound squash grown in Italy last year.

While there's not much of a market for post-Halloween pumpkins, the seeds for these large pumpkins are a hot commodity. The grower of Cherry Crest's biggest pumpkin will scoop out the seeds before the drop, according to the farm.

Here's more about how one father-son team grew a champion squash: