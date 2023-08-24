As supporters of the arts, Mim and Art Saunders find great joy in hearing the next generation of young talent.

That’s why they support the Thousand Islands International Piano Competition as audience partners. The festival is hosted annually by the Cape Vincent Arts Council in Cape Vincent, New York, on the property of the Saunderses’ friends Bruce and Lynn Taylor. The Saunderses have attended the event since 2012.

“I enjoy the music and talent of the young people who come from around the world to compete,” Mim Saunders says.

In 2021, the Saunderses were impressed by pianist Philina Zhang, 16, who captured first place in the competition’s Junior Division, and her sister, 13-year-old violinist Nickita Zhang.

The Saunderses won’t have to travel far to see the Zhang sisters perform again.

Philina and Nickita will perform Saturday at Garden Spot Village — where the Saunders are residents. The concert is free and open to the public.

Philina began studying piano at age 3 and has won numerous prizes in international piano competitions. She’s performed at prestigious New York City venues Carnegie Hall and Steinway Hall, as well as international performances in Italy, France, China and the Czech Republic. She’s also a prolific composer and often writes and performs her original music with her sister.

Nickita has studied violin since age 5 and also has numerous international competition prizes to her name. She’s performed at Carnegie Hall as well as Merkin Hall in New York City. Like Philina, she is a budding composer. She sings and plays guitar. When she’s not performing, she likes playing chess and writing stories.

After Philina performed at the Thousand Islands International Piano Competition in 2021, the Saunderses met the girls and their parents, Bin and Gia Zhang, of New York City. A friendship developed, and the Zhang family visited the Saunders in New Holland in 2022.

Mim Saunders says she’s amazed at what advanced musicians the sisters are, despite their age. And she knows star students when she sees them; she taught private piano lessons in Media, Delaware County, for 40 years.

Art Saunders describes the sisters as “brilliant” and enjoys the friendship forged with the Zhang family.

“It was interesting to learn the girls’ parents are not musicians nor have any musical background,” he says.

Mim Saunders describes the sisters’ personalities as Philina being more outgoing and Nickita somewhat reserved. But both, she says, have well-honed social skills.

In 2022, the Zhang family’s visit to the Saunderses was only one day. This year, the invitation was for a weekend following the sisters’ 50-city European Summer Tour. The sisters enthusiastically agreed to do a performance for residents and the community during their visit.

“We love to support young entertainers and are excited to have Philina and Nickita perform at Garden Spot Village,” says Colleen Musselman, director of life enrichment at the retirement community.

Philina attended the Manhattan School of Music and currently studies at the Special Music School and Julliard School PreCollege in New York. Nickita studies at the Special Music School.

“Those who attend the performance at Garden Spot will come away with an appreciation for the fantastic musical talents of Philina and Nickita,” Mim Saunders says.