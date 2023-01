Just before a run of mostly sold-out shows across the country, singer Maggie Rogers will be performing at Mickey's Black Box in Lititz.

The venue announced on Instagram that Rogers will perform on Thursday, Feb. 2, a week before the "Feral Joy" tour officially begins in Boston. Tickets are $49.50 before fees, and will be available on Ticketmaster through a ticket lottery system. Check mickeysblackbox.com for more information.

Rogers released her second album, "Surrender," in 2022.