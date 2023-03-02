Sight & Sound Theatres took the story of Moses and turned it into a production of epic proportions.

Longtime patrons of Sight & Sound Theatres may recognize the name of its newest upcoming production, "Moses," as the story first debuted in 2014.

The newest run of "Moses" starts March 10, about two and a half months after the closing of its last show, "David."

As with most of its productions, Sight & Sound Theatres wrote Moses as an immensely flawed character in search of God's love and presence.

The story follows Moses as he becomes King of Egypt and then subsequently gets thrown out. He takes a journey to Mount Sinai and finds a burning bush, through which he talks to God.

The massive Mount Sinai set piece, which weighs nearly 27,000 pounds across its two components according to previous LNP|LancasterOnline reporting, will return.

While it's not a new production, it will still be a new experience for viewers, says Sight & Sound Theatres spokesperson Stephanie Lefever.

"Our audience has grown significantly in the last 10 years," Lefever says. "We were excited by the opportunity to share this beloved show with a new generation of viewers and those who have come to enjoy it as much as we do."

If You Go What: "Moses" production at Sight & Sound Theatres. Where: Sight & Sound Theatres, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks. When: Debuts March 10 and continues most Tuesdays through Saturdays until Oct. 7. Cost: $74 for adults, $39 for children. More info: sight-sound.com.

"Moses" will feature new choreography, mostly new actors and a few upgrades to costumes and props, Lefever says. And, of course, there will be a multitude of live animals.

"Every time I sit down for a performance, I take in something new," Lefever says. "With 'Moses' being off the stage for 10 years, it almost feels like a brand new experience."

Here's what you should know before seeing "Moses" at Sight & Sound Theatres.

MORE: 6 March concerts in, near Lancaster County to check out

MORE: 7 events in Lancaster County to check out this weekend

MORE: I-105's country music festival FallFest to return to Lancaster County

The basics

Sight & Sound Theatres' production of "Moses" will kick off March 10 and continue most Tuesdays through Saturdays until Oct. 7.

Afterward, "The Miracle of Christmas" will return for a two-month run.

Tickets for "Moses" cost $74 for adults and $39 for children.

Many have already purchased their tickets, as Sight & Sound has sold around 130,000 more tickets this year than by this time last year, according to Katie Miller, director of marketing and communications.

Much of the cast will be familiar to those who saw Sight & Sound's "David" production, as nearly 85% of cast members returned for "Moses," Lefever says.

"David" lead actor Shane Litchfield, 33, will again star as one of the four actors performing as Moses.

"It's definitely an honor," Litchfield says. "I have to be honest, I didn't expect it, but I'm very excited about it and excited about what the Lord wants to do through it and through me. If He didn't want me in the position, I wouldn't be in the position."

For Litchfield, getting into a role means learning everything he can about them and the time period.

It's a story he believes in.

"It’s such an incredible story in general. So many miracles," says Litchfield. "God’s power is just all over the show: how He moves through the people who follow Him and believe in Him and how He moves on our behalf. Visually, it’s a treat to see."

As with all Sight & Sound productions, there will be live animals assisting the actors, including camels, donkeys, horses, macaws, llamas, goats and even a rat.

MORE: Sight & Sound projects, including "I Heard the Bells," compete for Movieguide Awards

What's new

Many bones from 2014's "Moses" shows are still represented in the upcoming production.

The show will have a much different feel than the 2014 production, given that it will have different actors, different choreography and a few updates to costumes and lighting fixtures.

In addition, Sight & Sound will make use of its massive, 3,400 square foot LED screen to add some additional depth to the background. Sight & Sound bought the screen to debut alongside its production of "Jesus" in 2017.

"The LED screen combined with the foreground sets and atmospheric elements like rain and fog in 'Moses' truly create an immersive environment like never before," Lefever says.

God's outreach

As with all Sight & Sound productions, religion is an important part of "Moses." Litchfield believes attending the show can help theatergoers "take time with the Lord."

"There's never going to be a season of life where it's not important to get back to God's heart," Litchfield says. "There's just so many things vying for our attention ... God just wants to cut through the noise."

"Moses" tackles a lot of big themes, like keeping faith when life becomes difficult, as well as belonging, identity and deliverance, says Lefever.

It's because of these universal themes that people involved with the production say "Moses" is worth seeing, even if someone attended a 2014 performance.

"We sometimes think that when we're in God's will that things are just going to start happening for us," Litchfield says. "But even in Moses's life, it wasn't that. ... Being in His will, we also have to submit to His timing. That time of waiting is often important."