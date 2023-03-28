Celebrate Easter weekend with a free stream of Sight & Sound Theatres' grandiose 2018 production, "Jesus."

From April 7-9, viewers on Sight & Sound TV can watch "Jesus" for free. The deal is available through its website, at sight-sound.tv, or through the Sight & Sound TV app available on most devices.

Typically, Sight & Sound's streaming options are available at $9.99 per video, or $89.99 for a season pass, which is good for a year of streaming.

"'Jesus' tells the powerful story of the man who performed miracles, loved everyone and gave his life for all," says Katie Miller, director of marketing and communications at Sight & Sound Theatres, in a press release. "The message of this production is just as powerful now as it was 3,000 years ago. We are excited by the opportunity for people across the globe to gather together and experience the greatest rescue story of all time."

For more information, visit sight-sound.tv.

