Sight & Sound Theatres, known for bringing Biblical stories to stage, will now take on a new faith-based endeavor: feature-length films.

And, as representatives from the company announced Friday, Sight & Sound has already filmed its first movie and plans to debut it in December.

Sight & Sound marketing director Katie Miller said the theater company's decision to make movies was sparked by looking for new ways to tell stories. She says Sight & Sound first thought about making movies around 2018 or 2019, but didn't start filming until January 2021.

"It has been a long, long secret to keep," Miller said.

Sight & Sound's first film, "I Heard the Bells," was based on a Christmas carol by poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow called "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day."

It focuses on Longfellow during the Civil War era, when he's met with tragedy after tragedy. His faith is restored by hearing ringing church bells, which remind him that God is alive and present.

(Watch the preview below. Story continues after preview.)

It will debut in December in select theaters, including Penn Cinema in Lititz. Miller said that Sight & Sound is still working through the theater release details, and that more local showings may be announced in the future. After the theater run, the movie will be available on Sight & Sound TV, the theater's streaming service.

Sight & Sound's venture into filmmaking won't interrupt the theater's normal production schedule or routines for its stage shows, Miller said.

"We're really excited to be able to take our storytelling beyond Biblical characters," Miller said. "That has been a pillar for who we are. While this is a little bit of a step, we're excited to venture into new stories of inspiration and faith."

Movie-making magic

"I Heard the Bells" was a collaborative effort among Sight & Sound staff and other contractors, said CEO Matt Neff.

Those who frequent Sight & Sound might see a few familiar faces, too.

Steve Atherholt, who plays Longfellow, is the director of musical theatre studies at Lancaster Bible College and has performed in Sight & Sound productions for more than 12 years. Longfellow's wife, Fanny, is portrayed by Rachel Day Hughes, who is perhaps best known locally for playing Mary in Sight & Sound's production of "Jesus." The Longfellows' son is played by Jonathan Blair, one of two actors cast in the titular role in "Jesus."

Make/Films, a video production company based in Lancaster city, was one of Sight & Sound's key partners for the movie. They handled a lot of the filming and contracting, Neff said.

It took more than 200 people to make the first Sight & Sound film, Neff said.

Scenes from "I Heard the Bells" were filmed across Gettysburg and Lancaster County, with Moonstone Manor in Elizabethtown, Landis Valley and Strasburg Rail Road serving as integral filming locations in the county. Filming took place between January 2021 and April 2022, Neff said.

Sight & Sound also purchased more land to the south of its theater, which Neff intends on using as space for filmmaking. They used the land for a few different scenes, and built a church on it so they could film inside. Sight & Sound also renovated a barn on its property with the intent of using it as a filmmaking space.

Neff declined to say how much the land cost, or how much the movie cost to make, as he doesn't yet know the full scope of the cost.

"We know this is an investment," Neff said. "If it pays for itself, that would be great. We're not going in expecting that, or even leaning on that."

In the future, Sight & Sound intends to hire more employees to help with filmmaking. Since the company is still new to film production, Neff says he and his team are not yet sure of what positions or how many employees they're looking to hire.

The goal with this first movie was to just learn as much as possible, Neff said. Sight & Sound is already planning its next film production, though details have not yet been released.

"There are incredibly hopeful stories, where we see God intervene again and again, that show up in history," Neff said. "And those stories are worth telling again. We believe they're stories that will resonate with everybody."