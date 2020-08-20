For those missing the live theater experience, Sight & Sound Theatres, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, is presenting a filmed version of one of its recent stage shows, "Jonah."

"Jonah," a stage show based on the titular Bible character, will air on the Trinity Broadcasting Network at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.

Filmed in front of a live audience, the show follows the airing of "Jesus" over Easter Weekend as the second production that Sight & Sound has aired on television. The show will also be available on the theater's streaming service, Sight & Sound TV.

The Lancaster County theater announced that it was reopening its doors with limited seating capacity at the end of July for its newest production, "Queen Esther." On Sept. 4, "Queen Esther" will be available for streaming on Sight & Sound TV.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.