Sight & Sound Ministries’ filmmaking and streaming TV divisions were nominated for three Movieguide Awards, the ceremony for which was streamed Sunday night.

While Sight & Sound’s projects did not win in any of the three categories, they were nominated against some big names in entertainment — including films starring Mark Wahlberg, Pat Boone and Cary Elwes.

The awards have been given out for three decades by Movieguide, an entertainment website that writes about family-friendly, inspirational and Christian films.

The awards were presented Feb. 10 and streamed Sunday night on UPtv.

Sight & Sound Films was nominated for most inspirational independent movie for its holiday-season film, “I Heard the Bells,” which was released Dec. 1, 2022.

The film “Family Camp” won the 2023 Movieguide prize in that category.

“I Heard the Bells” tells the story of how 19th-century poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow regained his faith after his family was torn apart by tragedy. Longfellow wrote the poem “Christmas Bells,” which became the popular carol “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”

The movie was the first foray into feature filmmaking by Sight & Sound, known for its decades of theatrical biblical epics at its Sight & Sound Theatre venue in Ronks.

Stephen Atherholt, who played Longfellow in “I Heard the Bells,” was also nominated for the Movieguide Grace Award for most inspiring performance by an actor in a movie.

Atherholt is the director of theater for Lancaster Bible College and a longtime performer at Sight & Sound Theatres.

The winner of the Movieguide Grace Award this year was 88-year-old entertainer Pat Boone, for his work in the film “The Mulligan.”

Also nominated in that category were Mark Wahlberg for “Father Stu: Reborn,” Cary Elwes for “Resistance: 1942” and Brett Varvel for “Running the Bases.”

Sight & Sound TV was also nominated for most inspirational independent streaming/television for the streamed version of its recent stage production of the biblical epic “David.”

The film “5000 Blankets” won in that category.

The Movieguide Awards were hosted by actor Terry Crews. Other movies nominated included "Top Gun: Maverick," and other actors nominated include Reba McEntire, Candace Cameron Bure and Dolly Parton.

For more information on the awards, visit Movieguide.org.