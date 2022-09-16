This story, which was originally published June 20, 2022, has been updated to reflect release dates and ticket information for the film "I Heard the Bells."

Sight & Sound Theatres, known for bringing Biblical stories to stage, has taken on a new faith-based endeavor: feature-length films.

And, as representatives from the company announced in June, Sight & Sound has already filmed its first movie and plans to debut it in December.

The first movie release from Sight & Sound Films, titled "I Heard the Bells," will arrive in theaters nationwide Dec. 1, 3 and 4, in partnership with Fathom Events, it was announced Thursday. The film is based on events from the life of 19th-century American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, and his "Christmas Bells" poem that became the popular Christmas carol "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day."

Through the Fathom Events website, tickets are available for showings at Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, near Lititz, and at Regal Manor Stadium 16, 1246 Millersville Pike, Lancaster.

In Lebanon County, the film will be shown at Regal Lebanon Valley Stadium 10, 2200 Lebanon Valley Mall, Lebanon.

Showtimes listed on the Fathom website are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 and at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4. Tickets are also available at participating theater's box offices; movie theaters participating in the Fathom Events presentation are subject to change, according to a news release about the Sight & Sound film.

Moviegoers at the Fathom presentations will be encouraged to stay after the movie for a special discussion with the cast and director, according to the news release.

Sight & Sound marketing director Katie Miller said in June that the theater company's decision to make movies was sparked by looking for new ways to tell stories. She says Sight & Sound first thought about making movies around 2018 or 2019, but didn't start filming until January 2021.

"It has been a long, long secret to keep," Miller said.

"I Heard the Bells" focuses on Longfellow during the Civil War era, when he's met with tragedy after tragedy. His faith is restored by hearing ringing church bells, which remind him that God is alive and present.

(Watch the film's trailer below. Story continues after preview.)

Miller said that Sight & Sound is working through the theater release details, and that more local showings may be announced in the future. After the theater run, the movie will be available on Sight & Sound TV, the theater's streaming service.

Sight & Sound's venture into filmmaking won't interrupt the theater's normal production schedule or routines for its stage shows, Miller said.

"We're really excited to be able to take our storytelling beyond Biblical characters," Miller said. "That has been a pillar for who we are. While this is a little bit of a step, we're excited to venture into new stories of inspiration and faith."

Movie-making magic

"I Heard the Bells" was a collaborative effort among Sight & Sound staff and other contractors, said CEO Matt Neff.

Those who frequent Sight & Sound might see a few familiar faces, too.

Steve Atherholt, who plays Longfellow, is the director of musical theatre studies at Lancaster Bible College and has performed in Sight & Sound productions for more than 12 years. Longfellow's wife, Fanny, is portrayed by Rachel Day Hughes, who is perhaps best known locally for playing Mary in Sight & Sound's production of "Jesus." The Longfellows' son is played by Jonathan Blair, one of two actors cast in the titular role in "Jesus."

Make/Films, a video production company based in Lancaster city, was one of Sight & Sound's key partners for the movie. They handled a lot of the filming and contracting, Neff said.

It took more than 200 people to make the first Sight & Sound film, Neff said.

Scenes from "I Heard the Bells" were filmed across Gettysburg and Lancaster County, with Moonstone Manor in Elizabethtown, Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum and the Strasburg Rail Road serving as integral filming locations in the county. Filming took place between January 2021 and April 2022, Neff said.

Sight & Sound also purchased more land to the south of its theater, which Neff intends on using as space for filmmaking. They used the land for a few different scenes, and built a church on it so they could film inside. Sight & Sound also renovated a barn on its property with the intent of using it as a filmmaking space.

Neff declined to say how much the land cost, or how much the movie cost to make, as he doesn't yet know the full scope of the cost.

"We know this is an investment," Neff said. "If it pays for itself, that would be great. We're not going in expecting that, or even leaning on that."

In the future, Sight & Sound intends to hire more employees to help with filmmaking. Since the company is still new to film production, Neff says he and his team are not yet sure of what positions or how many employees they're looking to hire.

The goal with this first movie was to just learn as much as possible, Neff said. Sight & Sound is already planning its next film production, though details have not yet been released.

"There are incredibly hopeful stories, where we see God intervene again and again, that show up in history," Neff said. "And those stories are worth telling again. We believe they're stories that will resonate with everybody."