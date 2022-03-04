Editor's note: this story originally was posted in June 2021.

Sight & Sound Theatres will premiere its next original production, “David,” on its Strasburg stage this month, the company has announced.

David is a legendary figure in the Old Testament of the Bible who rises from shepherd to king after slaying the giant Goliath.

"The show will break down the complexities of who David was," said Sight & Sound spokeswoman Katie Miller in a prepared statement. "We're excited to take audiences inside his triumphs and struggles as we get to know this king who was known as a man after God's own heart."

Sight & Sound, the busiest tourist attraction in Lancaster County, is known for its epic theatrical presentations of Bible stories on its 300-foot stage, complete with dazzling special effects, immense sets and elegant costumes – all made from scratch. “David” also will feature original music inspired by the Psalms.

Returning to the stage will be Sight & Sound’s LED screen, developed in 2017 for its show “Jesus.” The $1.3 million screen is 113 feet wide, 30 feet tall and weighs 12 tons.

“David” will debut March 12 and run through Dec. 31, 2022. Adult ticket prices will be $69 Mondays through Thursdays, $79 Fridays and $89 Saturdays. Children’s ticket prices are $39 Mondays through Saturdays. The theater is closed Sundays.

Sight & Sound’s launch of a new show will be a welcome development for the embattled tourist industry, as Sight & Sound’s new shows typically draw 900,000 people their first year. Many of the audience members also patronize local restaurants, hotels and attractions.

Carpenters, seamstresses, welders and others were brought back to the theater in time to keep the 3 ½ year development process on schedule. About 100 people have a hand in designing “David” and creating its sets, costumes, music and other elements.

Sight & Sound declined to disclose the cost to develop “David,” but in the past has said that its typical show costs at least $6 million to develop.