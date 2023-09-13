A firearm once owned by Annie Oakley -- the legendary American sharpshooter who starred in Buffalo Bill's Wild West show -- was sold for $258,000 at Morphy Auctions.

The 1888 12-bore double-barreled hammerless model shotgun made by Charles Lancaster Gunsmiths of London was the highlight of the Denver-based auction house's Sept 5-7 firearms and militaria sale.

The buyer, a private collector, wished to remain anonymous.

"This was a very special Annie Oakley gun in that it was known to be one of her favorite and therefore most-used guns," says Dan Morphy, president of Morphy Auctions. "It’s well known that she cared much more about the reliability and quality of her guns than their artistic appearance or factory engraving. It’s evident from the gun’s numerous old repairs that Annie preferred to have it refitted and maintained than to replace it with any of the numerous other guns she had received over the years.”

Charles Lancaster, the London gunsmith, saw Oakley show off her sharpshooting skills at a gun club in England. The petite marksman seemed to be struggling with a shotgun that was too heavy and affected her performance. He later presented her with four shotguns -- one of which was the firearm sold at the Morphy auction. (The story is documented on the Charles Lancaster gun company website, clguns.com.)

Experts believe Oakley used Lancaster's 1888 shotgun during the 1889 Paris Exposition where she appeared with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.

