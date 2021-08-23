Philly-based rockers Sheer Mag are coming to Lancaster this week for the first of the band's four Pennsylvania shows this month.

The band will play at Tellus360 Wednesday, Aug. 25. The doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Sheer Mag is known for its odes to '70s- and '80s-era rock and punk music, as well as singer Tina Halladay's hair metal-esque vocals.

Their second and latest album "A Distant Call" was released in 2019 to widespread acclaim.

Listen to "Blood from a Stone," the first single from the album, below.

Punk band Poison Ruin, also from Philadelphia, will open the show.

New Noise Magazine described the band as "whimsically dark and alarmingly cutting."

Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. The show is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit tellus360.com.