Philly-based rockers Sheer Mag won't be performing in Lancaster tonight, Aug. 25, as originally planned.

Tellus360, the venue hosting the band, posted on Facebook saying that due to a scheduling conflict, the show has been canceled.

"Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase," the post said.

Sheer Mag is known for its odes to '70s- and '80s-era rock and punk music, as well as singer Tina Halladay's hair metal-esque vocals.

Their second and latest album "A Distant Call" was released in 2019 to widespread acclaim.

Listen to "Blood from a Stone," the first single from the album, below.