Lancaster County residents will notice a familiar location in pop singer Shawn Mendes' latest Instagram post.

Mendes, known for songs like "Senorita," "Stitches" and "Treat You Better," posted a series of photographs to his Instagram around 1 p.m. Friday with the caption "film boy." (The photos have the grainy, warm tone of old-school film photography.)

In one of the photos, Mendes walks through a parking lot with a shirt loosely draped around his neck, with a Rock Lititz building in sight behind him. The sign is also in the background of a photo where Mendes sits at a picnic table with a few other people. While the signage is only clear in two photos, the other images appear to be taken around the Rock Lititz property as well.

While Mendes didn't post why he was at Rock Lititz, his "Wonder" world tour kicks off June 27 in Portland, Oregon. The closet date to Lancaster County on that tour is a July 26 date at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

Check out Mendes' Instagram post below.