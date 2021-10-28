William Shakespeare is filled with grief over the loss of his young son, Hamnet. He muses that the words he has written are no longer meaningful to those who hear them.

Can three famous witches he created for his tragedy "Macbeth," along with some of his other female characters these weird sisters conjure up, help him return from the void of grief and loss?

That idea is at the heart of a new play, "Witch ... Love, Loss and The Mystery,” being performed by The People's Shakespeare Project this weekend and next: It's the theater troupe's first in-person production since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Despite the play's title, and the season in which it's being performed, "Witch ..." is atmospheric rather than spooky. Some of that atmosphere comes from the venue in which it's being performed — within the stone walls of the barn at Historic Rock Ford.

The play contains a mix of original and Shakespearean dialogue. It combines elements of both comedy and tragedy, says assistant director Sena Taskapilioglu.

"We have the three witches from 'Macbeth' ... and they know that Shakespeare is stuck," says the show’s playwright and director, Laura Korach Howell. "He's stuck in, like, a limbo. There's something really wrong. And they have to bring him to them so they can try and get him unstuck.

"A lot of the play is about ... his own grief over his son, and we bring in characters, women from some of his plays, who experience grief in their own ways, and express that,” says Howell, who is also the theater company's executive artistic director.

"The witches themselves are so funny," Howell adds, "so there's a lot of humor in it, too.”

Krissy Wolanin, Elizabeth Pattey and Jeanette Bicking portray the three witches, who converse playfully with the disembodied voice of Shakespeare. The three also use their magic to transform into grieving characters delivering emotional, soul-shaking monologues, including Cleopatra from "Antony and Cleopatra” and Margaret from "Richard III."

Shakespeare is voiced in this production by Lancaster's own award-winning bard, playwright and Millersville University director of campus and community engagement, Barry Kornhauser.

Starting from scratch

Howell says she and Taskapilioglu were having a summer lunch on a porch when they started talking about Paulina — a loyal and courageous character from “The Winter’s Tale” who Howell says “really resonates with me.”

The two realized they wanted to build an original, collaborative theater piece involving the women of Shakespeare.

"When I work, I start from scratch," Taskapilioglu says. "I usually don't work from a script. ... Actors and directors, everybody, is contributing and creating a piece" based on a theme. Taskapilioglu has worked in this way in theater in her native Istanbul, Turkey, and also teaches at People's Shakespeare Project's Camp Will for young performers.

"We talked a lot, we met over the summer with the actresses and I talked with some people from the community about various ideas," Howell says. “It evolved.”

"We did some spoken-word exercises" with the cast, Howell says, "and I know that helped me so much because I started to see characters. I started to see personalities. .... All of a sudden, I could just hear their voices, so I could write them.”

"I've been part of new plays, but not part of the process," Wolanin says. "So that was really awesome to be a part of that. It was great to experiment with Laura's ideas and Sena's ideas."

Bicking says she felt a sense of empowerment as an actor “to feel like my embodiment of Laura's ideas could help shape what the story could be."

Howell “also captured our personalities," Pattey says. "The specific 'witch' writing, I think, is somewhat tailored" to the three actresses. “I feel like the (barn) space is almost a character. It's the ambiance of it.".

"I think for a play that has such profound literature that Shakespeare wrote, there's so much banter and playfulness that adds such a sense of life," Bicking says. "Life isn't all tragedy or all joy and comedy. It's a mixture of both, and often very close together at the same moment. ... I think that will really resonate with people.”

"We are definitely taking them on a journey as we are going on journeys ourselves," Pattey says.

Howell says the pandemic was also on her mind as she wrote the play.

"We all go through grief. We all go through loss," she says. "Can you deal with your grief? I think about Shakespeare, who lost his son, and the ... multiple plagues he lived through, the one plague we have — and everyone's been dealing with loss.”

"The way Shakespeare is stuck in a void of time, I was feeling that way, a little bit, in the pandemic," Taskapilioglu says. "We were stuck. ... we lost that chunk of time that I'm grieving about, to be honest.”

“This play is so different," Wolanin says. The audience “is going to hear Shakespeare, and they're going to go on a beautiful journey, that, if they keep an open mind, I think they'll walk away with a really awesome, cathartic experience."

IF YOU GO • What: “Witch ... Love, Loss and The Mystery,” presented by The People’s Shakespeare Project. • When: 7:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 5-7. • Details: The play is performed in one act of about 75 minutes, without intermission. • Where:The barn at Historic Rock Ford, 881 Rockford Road in Lancaster County Central Park. • Tickets: $20 online at peoplesshakespeareproject.org; any remaining tickets, $25 at the door. • Safety: Proof of vaccination is required for admission. Masks must be worn by every audience member when inside the barn.

UPCOMING PRODUCTION • Production: The People’s Shakespeare Project will present Shakepeare’s tragedy “Julius Caesar,” Feb. 23-27. • Auditions: Nov. 15 and 17, at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.; rehearsals start mid-January. • Details: Actors can reserve an audition slot by visiting lanc.news/CaesarAudition for details and emailing laura@peoplesshakespeareproject.org. Proof of vaccination required at audition.