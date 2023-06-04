Lancaster theaters are welcoming the summer season with a packed schedule of openings for the month of June.

Whether you like Shakespeare or rock ’n’ roll, classic musicals or funny, edgy plays, Lancaster County stages have something to offer this month.

Here’s what’s opening, and continuing, during the month of June.

Opening

— “Grease” is the word at the Fulton Theatre as the musical on which the popular 1978 John Travolta-Olivia Newton-John was based opens June 15.

Sandy Dumbrowski and Danny Zuko try to rekindle their late 1950s summer romance during the school year at Rydell High School, amid pressure from their respective “gangs,” the Pink Ladies and the Burger Palace Boys.

With well-known show tunes such as “Summer Nights” and “Greased Lightnin,’ ” the musical evokes the clothes, music and slang of the 1950s.

Note that the show contains some mild adult language and situations; see the Fulton’s online content guide for specifics; thefulton.org/content-guide.

After evening previews June 13 and 14, the show opens June 15 and runs through July 23. Matinees are most Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees most Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $31 to $94.

The Fulton is at 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster. For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

There will also be a discussion of the musical at 1740 Hempstead Road, Lancaster, in the Greenfield complex, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 26.

Members of the “Grease” cast will talk about issues raised by the musical, including 1950s gender roles, societal norms and class structure.

Part of the Fulton’s IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility) series, the event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required at lanc.news/GreaseGreenfield.

— The hills are alive with “The Sound of Music” at Lancaster Bible College as Servant Stage Company presents the ever-popular show now through June 18.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein stage musical about Maria von Trapp’s journey from nun to governess of seven musical kids to wife of an Austrian military man — against a backdrop of the Nazis’ rise to power in Germany — inspired the 1965 Julie Andrews film.

The musical, long-requested by Servant Stage audiences, is filled with much-loved tunes like “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi” and “Edelweiss.”

Performances are pay what you will and presented in the Good Shepherd Chapel at the college, at 901 Eden Road. Reservations are requested, since some performances have already sold out.

Remaining performances are are 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays on June 10, 11, 17 and 18.

Reserve tickets at servantstage.org.

— Mitchell is a closeted gay actor who hopes to land a role in a Hollywood action film.

But his acerbic agent, Diane, is afraid Mitchell’s relationship with a male hustler, Alex, will derail his budding career.

That’s the premise of the hilarious comedy “The Little Dog Laughed,” opening at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center on Thursday, June 15.

Audiences will watch Mitchell battle to have both love and his career, as Diane shows herself willing to do anything to avoid scandal.

The show comes from playwright, screenwriter and Wyomissing native Douglas Carter Beane. This R-rated comedy is not for kids; it contains nudity and strong adult language.

Performances run through June 24 at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. There’s an additional performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, June 24. Tickets are $35 to $54.

Ephrata Performing Arts Center is at 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata, in Grater Memorial Park. For tickets, call 717-733-7966, ext. 1, or visit epactheatre.org.

— In 1923, playwright Sholem Asch’s controversial work in Yiddish, “God of Vengeance,” opened on Broadway.

The producer and cast were subsequently arrested and convicted on the grounds of obscenity, in part because the play contains a lesbian love story between a prostitute and the daughter of a brothel owner.

This true story of censorship, a fight against antisemitism and artists risking their careers for art inspired Paula Vogel’s Broadway play with music, “Indecent,” which is being presented by Orpheus Theatre Company at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on June 16, 17, 23 and 24.

The production will be at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster.

Tickets are $25. To order online, visit lanc.news/OrpheusIndecent.

— “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” a comedy by William Shakespeare, is the People’s Shakespeare Project’s outdoor summer show this month.

It runs from Tuesday, June 20, to Sunday, June 25, on the grounds of LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster.

The play features mistaken identities and feckless suitors courting both married and single women. It also contains one of the Bard’s most notorious creations: Sir John Falstaff, the portly, tippling, vain knight who features in two other Shakespeare plays.

Director Rachel Luann Strayer is setting the play in the 1950s and has moved the action from Renaissance-era Windsor, England, to a resort near Windsor, Connecticut. Strayer sees the play as a “surprisingly feminist comedy,” in that two “merry wives” see Falstaff — who is after their money — get his comeuppance.

The play is free to attend, but a $20 donation to People’s Shakespeare Project is requested. Those attending are welcome to bring their own folding chairs, blankets and picnics. For information, visit peoplesshakespeareproject.org.

— Newsboys will be springing into their high-energy dance moves at the end of the month, as “Newsies” opens at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre.

Based on both the New York Newsboys Strike of 1899 and the 1992 Disney film of the same name, ”Newsies” tells the story of charismatic newspaper seller Jack Kelly, his yearning to move to Santa Fe, New Mexico, and his efforts to unionize the “newsies” against the big publishers who are squeezing their paychecks. He’s joined in the venture by reporter Katherine Plumber.

The Disney musical opens at the Dutch Apple on June 30 and runs until Aug. 5.

Matinee and evening performances run mostly Wednesdays through Sundays, and tickets are available with a meal or for the show only. Tickets are $25 to $80 for a meal and the show and $22 to $55 for the show only.

The Dutch Apple is at 510 Centerville Road. For tickets and information, visit dutchapple.com or call 717-898-1900.

— Gretna Theatre in Mount Gretna has two musical show opening in June.

The Gothic tale of a scientist who creates his own evil alter ego comes to life on the stage of the Mount Gretna Playhouse with a theatrical concert version of the musical “Jekyll & Hyde.”

The show has as its source material the 1886 novella “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Gretna Theatre’s production, running Thursday, June 8, to Sunday, June 11, features 12 actors and 17 members of the Hershey Symphony.

“Together Off Broadway: Merman & Martin,” runs Thursday, June 22, to Sunday, June 25, and features songs made famous by Broadway icons Ethel Merman and Mary Martin.

The show includes stories about the two stars’ careers and unlikely friendship. Merman’s Broadway credits included “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Gypsy” and “Anything Goes.” Martin starred in the original productions of the musicals “South Pacific,” “The Sound of Music” and “Peter Pan.”

Performances for both Gretna Theatre shows are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $39 to $45. Mount Gretna Playhouse is at 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna, in Lebanon County.

For more information and tickets, visit gretnatheatre.org or call the box office at 717-964-3627.

— “Divorced, beheaded, died ... divorced, beheaded, survived.” So goes the rhyme about the six wives of King Henry VIII, and so goes the song lyric of the rock musical “SIX,” playing at the Hershey Theatre from June 13 to 18.

In this modern retelling of these women’s histories, in the form of a pop concert, each of the six wives tells her story, to determine who suffered the most at Henry’s hands.

Performances of the Broadway tour of the show are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, to Thursday, June 15; 8 p.m. Friday, June 16; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

Tickets are $72.15 to $107.15 plus fees. The Hershey Theatre is at 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey.

Visit lanc.news/HersheySIXTix for tickets.

— Susquehanna Stage in Marietta will conjure up “A Night on Broadway” with a two-night fundraiser cabaret at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24.

The evening will be filled with performances of Broadway show tunes from across the decades.

Tickets are $10. Visit lanc.news/NightonBroadwayTix23 to order them online.

Susquehanna Stage is at 133 W. Market St., Marietta.

One night only

— A free staged reading of Harrison David Rivers’ play “This Bitter Earth” is set for 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Susquehanna Stage in Marietta.

The play concerns a relationship between a Black playwright and his white, Black Lives Matter-activist boyfriend, Neil — a love challenged by divisive political realities. During the course of the play, the couple is forced to reckon with issues of race, class and courage.

No reservations are required. For information, visit susquehannastage.com or call 717-426-1277.

For young audiences

— Dorothy Gale will meet magical friends and brave many dangers — including the Wicked Witch of the West — in a one-hour version of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Fulton Theatre from June 24 to July 22.

This one-hour version of the well-known tale is the last Family Series show of the season at the Fulton.

Shows are at 11 a.m Saturdays, June 24 and July 1, 8 and 22. Tickets $11 to $21. Visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— Gretna Theatre will present two of its Family Series shows, for kids and families, in June.

Each family attending the shows, which are on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and run about 60 to 70 minutes each, will go home with a copy of a book from the kids’ series they’re based on.

“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley,” the story of a boy who finds himself so flat that he can travel through the mail, will be performed June 10.

Mo Willems’ book about all the things a pigeon is not supposed to do is the inspiration for “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” running June 24 and July 1.

Continuing

— The life and music of Elvis Presley takes center stage at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre with “Elvis: A Musical Revolution,” continuing through Saturday, June 24. The show features more than 40 hits by The King. See dutchapple.com for information.

— Members of the audience are the sleuths in the case of a murder in a beauty salon in “Shear Madness,” running through Sunday, June 11, in the upstairs Tell Studio at Fulton Theatre. The solution to the mystery can have a different result at every show, depending on audience votes.

Visit thefulton.org for information.

— Two shows continue at Bird-in-Hand Stage at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand.

Letters written to servicemen by two women working at a store in Amish Country have unexpected consequences in the musical “Dear Soldier Boy,” running through July 27. And “Ryan & Friends: Never Speechless,” featuring the musical parodies, ventriloquism and comedy, runs to Oct. 28. Visit bird-in-hand.com/stage for info.

— Two family-friendly shows, featuring music and magic, continue at the Magic & Wonder Dinner Theatre, 3065 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. “Jukebox Jive,” with music from the 1950s to ’80s, runs through Oct. 21, and “Magic & Wonder: Mystery,” featuring trips to magical worlds, runs through Oct. 28. Visit magicandwondershow.com.

— “Moses,” a large-scale musical telling the life story of a seminal figure in the Old Testament, continues at Sight & Sound Theatres, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, through Oct. 7.

— “Bandstand,” a musical about a postwar swing-band contest, ends its run with a 2 p.m. performance today at Hershey Area Playhouse, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey. Visit hersheyareaplayhouse.com for information.

For more information on the continuing shows, see last month’s local theater roundup on LancasterOnline at lanc.news/theatermay23.