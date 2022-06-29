Shady Maple Smorgasbord, known for its 200-foot buffet with lots of Pennsylvania Dutch food, has yet again gone viral on TikTok.

Travel vlogger Paging Mr. Morrow, usually known for his Disney-related content, made a few stops in Lancaster County in his travels. He posted two TikToks about his experiences, both of which went viral.

His Shady Maple TikTok video chronicles his food journey, with some of his favorite dishes including the schnitz und knepp (ham, dumplings and apples), Harvard beets and dried corn.

Mr. Morrow, whose real name has not been published online, also lauded the shrimp and the chicken pot pie, which he erroneously calls chicken dumpling soup. Many commenters were quick to correct him.

Paging Mr. Morrow ended his night with a piece of shoofly pie. The video amassed more than 890,000 views and 70,000 likes as of June 29.

(Watch the TikTok below. Story continues after TikTok.)

He also posted a TikTok after he came across a road stand in Mohnton that sold homemade root beer.

The root beer from Trostle Lane Root Beer, called Old-Fashioned Home-Made Root Beer, is available for purchase right at the intersection of Reading Road and Trostle Lane in Mohnton, Brecknock Township. (While some of Mohnton is in Berks County, the root beer stand is located in Lancaster County.)

"I've never had old fashioned root beer before, but this was actually amazing," Morrow says. "I'm so happy I stopped."

That TikTok has more than 430,000 views and more than 57,000 likes as of June 29.

(Watch the TikTok below.)