Last week, the second annual Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame and Awards took place at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg and an array of Lancaster County musicians took home some gold.

Over half a dozen local artists won awards, including Vinegar Creek Constituency for "Best Folk Band," Hunter Root for "Male Solo Artist" and Andy Mowatt's Frequency Movement for "Bet Funk/Groove Band." Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

Acoustic Duo/Trio

DANDY

DMC Duo

The Frost Duo

Lucille & the Wolf

Redemption Road

Solo Cover Act

Rob Basselgia

Jason Carst

Colby Dove

"Not" John Roginski

Ed Varner

Male Solo Artist

Shine Delphi

Devix

Hunter Root

John Rossey

Nick Andrew Staver

Female Solo Artist

Elly Cooke

Olivia Farabaugh

Corrina Joy

Corina Rose

Evy Zee

Songwriter

Drew Cooke

Steven Courtney

Olivia Farabaugh

Conrad Fisher

Nick Andrew Staver

Variety/Dance Band

Central City Orchestra

Downtown Sound Band

Funktion Band

Unforgettable Big Band

The Uptown Band

Best Folk Band/Artist

Hannah Bingman

Indian Summer Jars / Big Sky Quartet

Fowler & Folk

Olds and the Absolution

Vinegar Creek Constituency

Best Bluegrass Band

Colebrook Road

Cumberland Honey

Dillweed

Mama Corn Bluegrass Band

Seldom Said No

Best Cover Band

Big Daddy Bangers

DuMM

Hair Force One

The Luv Gods

RoadCase

Sinystr

Smooth Like Clyde

Stephanie & the Wild Hearts

Stonewood

Velveeta

Best Tribute Band

Crippled But Free

Maiden America

Penntera

Rad Hot Chili Peppers

Stricken

Best Rock Band

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

The Jeremy Edge Project

Medusa’s Disco

Observe the 93rd

The Stonewall Vessels

Best Country Band

Cody Tyler & Gypsy Convoy

Colt Wilbur Band

Mountain Road

Whiskey on the Rocks

Jess Zimmerman Band

Best Country Artist

Grant Bryan

Kendal Conrad

Nathan Merovich

JJ Rupp

Garrett Shultz

Best Alt Country

Cold Spring Union

Happy Sally

The Jacks

The JayPlayers

Tractor Jerry and The Mud Bucket

Best Jazz Band/Artist

Emmanuel Nsingani

Erica Lyn Everest

Jazz Me Band

Swing Street

Teen Town

Best Blues Band

Don Johnson Project

Nate Myers and the Aces

Freeway Jam

Soul Miners Union

Switch Fu

Best Funk/Groove Band

AMFM: Andy Mowatt’s Frequency Movement

Flapjack Jones and the Bender Brohs

Funktion Band

Sun & Rain

YAM YAM

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

Lady Shakespeare

Nakuu

SincerelySPADE

Thelonius

whoisGLDN

Best Metal Band

Almost Honest

Gun Metal Gray

Suicide Puppets

Thrashic

Ultraviolent

Best New Band/Artist

Devon Beck

Buckskin Whiskey

Drew Cooke

iamyoungrello

Thrashic

Best Hard Rock

Eternal Frequency

Emily’s Toybox

Heroes 4 Ransom

Small Town Titans

Volume to Nothing

Best R&B/Soul Band/Artist

Alonda Rich

Blitz Dynette

D-Bo

Shawan & the Wonton

Soul Solution

Pop Band/Artist

Annie Elise

Nearly York

Jake Puliti

Angie Ripe

Madison Ryan

Best Alternative Band

Blind Accuracy

Blind Choice

Brandi LM & the Bottomshelf

deadwulf

The Jellybricks

Best Female Vocalist

Jennifer Bodenstein - (The Visitors)

Olivia Daugherty - (Swing Street)

LeahBeth Evans – (The Frost Duo)

Katie Robinette - (Central City Orchestra)

Jess Zimmerman - (Jess Zimmerman Band)

Best Male Vocalist

Kevin Cole – Mountain Road

Joey Dalto

Derek Henry – Observe the 93rd

Phil Freeman – Small Town Titans

Marshall Stone

Album/EP Release of the Year

Devon Beck - “One Sided Expectations”

Joey Dalto – “All For You”

Dandy - “Wildflowers”

The Jeremy Edge Project – (self titled)

Lady Shakespeare “Carpe Diem”

Hunter Root - “Mimicking the Sun Like Dandelions”

Sincerely SPADE “First Capital’s First King”

Small Town Titans – “The Ride”

Suicide Puppets – “Tales of Living and Dying on Slaughter Ridge Road”

Wynton Existing - “Wicked Fabrications”

Song of the Year

“Ritt’s Drunk Again” Chris Woodward & Friends

“I Can’t Breathe” D-Bo

“Parasite” – Eternal Frequency

“Talk” – Stephanie Grace

“Mama’s Song”– Nathan Merovich

“Avant Garden” – Madison Ryan

“This Rose” – Number of the Sun

“Unplanned” – Holly Serio

“Rufflin’ Feathers” – Small Town Titans

“Melanin 19” - Thelonius (featuring Daisy Mayze)

Children’s Music

Cjojo the Tutor

Steven Courtney

Mr. Music (Lenny Tepsich)

Holly Serio

Karl Williams

Best Live Music Venue

Burning Bridge Tavern

Chameleon Club

The Englewood

XL LIVE

Best Photography

Darlene Hassinger

Karl McWherter

Chris Rider

Rock Documented

Studio 28

Best Videography

Assorted Studios

The Band Junkies

Myers Media

Nesmith Films

SquareUp Studios

Best Instrument Shop

BCR Music & Sound

Creter Guitar Shop

Dale’s Drum Shop

Tone Tailors

Woodshed Guitar Works

Best Music Lessons

Keystone Musical Arts Center

Melody Place Studios

Menchey Music Service

The Perfect 5th Musical Arts Center

Tone Tailors

Best Recording Studio

Atrium Audio

Full Tilt Productions

Green Room Studios

Rock Mill Studios

Shaw Ranch Studio

Youth Artist of the Year

Brotality

Addi Grace

Carsyn Kinneman

Pyxus

Christian Yeager