Last week, the second annual Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame and Awards took place at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg and an array of Lancaster County musicians took home some gold.
Over half a dozen local artists won awards, including Vinegar Creek Constituency for "Best Folk Band," Hunter Root for "Male Solo Artist" and Andy Mowatt's Frequency Movement for "Bet Funk/Groove Band." Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.
Acoustic Duo/Trio
DANDY
DMC Duo
The Frost Duo
Lucille & the Wolf
Redemption Road
Solo Cover Act
Rob Basselgia
Jason Carst
Colby Dove
"Not" John Roginski
Ed Varner
Male Solo Artist
Shine Delphi
Devix
Hunter Root
John Rossey
Nick Andrew Staver
Female Solo Artist
Elly Cooke
Olivia Farabaugh
Corrina Joy
Corina Rose
Evy Zee
Songwriter
Drew Cooke
Steven Courtney
Olivia Farabaugh
Conrad Fisher
Nick Andrew Staver
Variety/Dance Band
Central City Orchestra
Downtown Sound Band
Funktion Band
Unforgettable Big Band
The Uptown Band
Best Folk Band/Artist
Hannah Bingman
Indian Summer Jars / Big Sky Quartet
Fowler & Folk
Olds and the Absolution
Vinegar Creek Constituency
Best Bluegrass Band
Colebrook Road
Cumberland Honey
Dillweed
Mama Corn Bluegrass Band
Seldom Said No
Best Cover Band
Big Daddy Bangers
DuMM
Hair Force One
The Luv Gods
RoadCase
Sinystr
Smooth Like Clyde
Stephanie & the Wild Hearts
Stonewood
Velveeta
Best Tribute Band
Crippled But Free
Maiden America
Penntera
Rad Hot Chili Peppers
Stricken
Best Rock Band
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen
The Jeremy Edge Project
Medusa’s Disco
Observe the 93rd
The Stonewall Vessels
Best Country Band
Cody Tyler & Gypsy Convoy
Colt Wilbur Band
Mountain Road
Whiskey on the Rocks
Jess Zimmerman Band
Best Country Artist
Grant Bryan
Kendal Conrad
Nathan Merovich
JJ Rupp
Garrett Shultz
Best Alt Country
Cold Spring Union
Happy Sally
The Jacks
The JayPlayers
Tractor Jerry and The Mud Bucket
Best Jazz Band/Artist
Emmanuel Nsingani
Erica Lyn Everest
Jazz Me Band
Swing Street
Teen Town
Best Blues Band
Don Johnson Project
Nate Myers and the Aces
Freeway Jam
Soul Miners Union
Switch Fu
Best Funk/Groove Band
AMFM: Andy Mowatt’s Frequency Movement
Flapjack Jones and the Bender Brohs
Funktion Band
Sun & Rain
YAM YAM
Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist
Lady Shakespeare
Nakuu
SincerelySPADE
Thelonius
whoisGLDN
Best Metal Band
Almost Honest
Gun Metal Gray
Suicide Puppets
Thrashic
Ultraviolent
Best New Band/Artist
Devon Beck
Buckskin Whiskey
Drew Cooke
iamyoungrello
Thrashic
Best Hard Rock
Eternal Frequency
Emily’s Toybox
Heroes 4 Ransom
Small Town Titans
Volume to Nothing
Best R&B/Soul Band/Artist
Alonda Rich
Blitz Dynette
D-Bo
Shawan & the Wonton
Soul Solution
Pop Band/Artist
Annie Elise
Nearly York
Jake Puliti
Angie Ripe
Madison Ryan
Best Alternative Band
Blind Accuracy
Blind Choice
Brandi LM & the Bottomshelf
deadwulf
The Jellybricks
Best Female Vocalist
Jennifer Bodenstein - (The Visitors)
Olivia Daugherty - (Swing Street)
LeahBeth Evans – (The Frost Duo)
Katie Robinette - (Central City Orchestra)
Jess Zimmerman - (Jess Zimmerman Band)
Best Male Vocalist
Kevin Cole – Mountain Road
Joey Dalto
Derek Henry – Observe the 93rd
Phil Freeman – Small Town Titans
Marshall Stone
Album/EP Release of the Year
Devon Beck - “One Sided Expectations”
Joey Dalto – “All For You”
Dandy - “Wildflowers”
The Jeremy Edge Project – (self titled)
Lady Shakespeare “Carpe Diem”
Hunter Root - “Mimicking the Sun Like Dandelions”
Sincerely SPADE “First Capital’s First King”
Small Town Titans – “The Ride”
Suicide Puppets – “Tales of Living and Dying on Slaughter Ridge Road”
Wynton Existing - “Wicked Fabrications”
Song of the Year
“Ritt’s Drunk Again” Chris Woodward & Friends
“I Can’t Breathe” D-Bo
“Parasite” – Eternal Frequency
“Talk” – Stephanie Grace
“Mama’s Song”– Nathan Merovich
“Avant Garden” – Madison Ryan
“This Rose” – Number of the Sun
“Unplanned” – Holly Serio
“Rufflin’ Feathers” – Small Town Titans
“Melanin 19” - Thelonius (featuring Daisy Mayze)
Children’s Music
Cjojo the Tutor
Steven Courtney
Mr. Music (Lenny Tepsich)
Holly Serio
Karl Williams
Best Live Music Venue
Burning Bridge Tavern
Chameleon Club
The Englewood
XL LIVE
Best Photography
Darlene Hassinger
Karl McWherter
Chris Rider
Rock Documented
Studio 28
Best Videography
Assorted Studios
The Band Junkies
Myers Media
Nesmith Films
SquareUp Studios
Best Instrument Shop
BCR Music & Sound
Creter Guitar Shop
Dale’s Drum Shop
Tone Tailors
Woodshed Guitar Works
Best Music Lessons
Keystone Musical Arts Center
Melody Place Studios
Menchey Music Service
The Perfect 5th Musical Arts Center
Tone Tailors
Best Recording Studio
Atrium Audio
Full Tilt Productions
Green Room Studios
Rock Mill Studios
Shaw Ranch Studio
Youth Artist of the Year
Brotality
Addi Grace
Carsyn Kinneman
Pyxus
Christian Yeager