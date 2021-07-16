Servant Stage Company has begun touring its popular musical “The Old-Time Gospel Radio Hour,” which the troupe first performed in 2014, in both indoor and outdoor venues across Lancaster County and beyond.

The show is staged as an old-time radio broadcast, according to a news release, featuring six fictitious musical groups with varying sounds and styles, including the “Backwoods Boys,” “Gospel Jubilee Singers,” and “Southern Gentlemen Vocal Band.”

The show combines popular hymns and Southern gospel harmonies with bluegrass instrumentals and an old-time radio comedy.

Performances include 7 p.m. Sunday at Coleman Park, Lebanon; 7 p.m. Tuesday at Locust Street Park, Columbia; 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at New Holland Park, 499 E. Jackson St.; 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Rawlinsville Camp Meeting, 475 Clearview Road, Holtwood; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz; 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Tulpehocken United Church of Christ, Richland; and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road.

No tickets are necessary.

Servant Stage operates on a pay-what-you-will model, performing at a variety of indoor and outdoor venues. For information on this and other Servant Stage shows, visit servantstage.org.