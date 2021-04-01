Servant Stage Company, Lancaster, will present its next production, the stage musical “Daddy Long Legs,” both in person and via streaming this month.

The show, which was an off-Broadway musical based on a 1912 novel, is about Jerusha Abbott, a young woman in a turn-of-the-century New England orphanage, and the mysterious benefactor who sends her to college. In the course of the show, Jerusha writes letters about her college experience to the anonymous donor, whom she nicknames “Daddy Long Legs.”

Live, in-person performances are scheduled from Friday, April 9, to Sunday, April 18, at The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim. The on-demand video stream will be available from April 23 through May 2.

At The Junction, the audience will be limited to 15%, with COVID-19 policies in place that include social distancing by individual groups and masks being required at all times.

“It’s really an ideal show for welcoming people back to the theatre,” Servant Stage artistic director Wally Calderon said in a news release. “Nothing too heavy or grand, but something heartwarming and intimate. It will remind us all what we’ve been missing about live theatre and the power in creative and clever storytelling.”

The cast features Grace Atherholt and Quinn Corcoran, with musicians Caleb Heckman, piano; Chris Keeney, guitar; and Christine Mello, cello.

In-person performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays, April 9 and 16; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, April 10 and 17; and 2 p.m. Sundays, April 11 and 18.

Tickets are pay-what-you-will for both the in-person performances and on-demand video, but must be reserved in advance at ServantStage.org or by calling 717-455-0255.