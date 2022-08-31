It's a month of new beginnings for Lancaster city, as several galleries will debut new exhibits and works of art for September's First Friday.

If you're feeling adventurous, there are also several once-a-year events in Lancaster city to check out in September, including the Lancaster Electric Car Exhibition and the Lancaster Print Crawl.

Here are 23 events, exhibits and shops to check out for First Friday.

Art Alley

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will team up with Latinx theater company Teatro Paloma for a maraca-making activity. There will also be 11 artists on-site selling their works.

More information: William Henry Place, between Lancaster City Welcome Center and Lancaster Central Market | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery in Altana will feature works from artist Heather Marston, who creates jewelry and fabric arts. The collection is called "The Wearable Art of Heather Marston." People are encouraged to come by and try on the wearable pieces of art.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will debut its newest installment of its Pocket Art Swap, a project where artists create small works of art centered on a theme, which are then curated into different formations, kind of like trading cards. This Pocket Art Swap is based on "The Deep," a theme centered around figuring out what lies beyond what's immediately visible. In total, there will be 240 works of art from 16 different artists.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

David Lyall Home & Design will host works from artist Herb Landis' collection, "New Mexico Dreamscapes." Landis creates landscape paintings using gouache, based on colors seen in the southwest. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 24.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Deerfoot Downtown

Deerfoot Downtown will feature works from photographer Andrea Glass. There will be a wine and food pairing on site.

More information: Deerfoot Downtown, 348 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 8 p.m.

Demuth Museum

The Demuth Museum will continue to host its exhibit with 60 curated works featuring the Susquehanna River as the artists' muse. The collection, "Drawing on the Susquehanna: Four Centuries of Artistic Inspiration and Commerce," features many types of media, from hand-colored lithographs to copper engravings.

The exhibit will continue through Oct. 30.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Guest organist Ken Krause will perform at a 30-minute concert titled "From Moffat to Muppet!" featuring works from Johann Sebastian Bach, Georg Moffat and Gordon Young. The concert will end with "The Rainbow Connection" from "The Muppet Movie."

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8 to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery

The Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery will continue its run of "Field Hymns 2022," which debuted in August. The paintings in the collection are meant to be joyful and encouraging, and a "celebration of verdant, abundant life," according to the gallery's Facebook page.

The exhibit will continue through Sept. 30.

More information: Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, 142 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Historic Preservation Trust

The Historic Preservation Trust will host a one-night pop up show featuring works from mixed media artist Melissa Wirls. Many of her works use recycled materials, as she "takes much joy in creating new and original art by using 'found' goods," according to the Historic Preservation Trust's Facebook page.

More information: Historic Preservation Trust, 123 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

Karen Anderer's gallery will continue to host a collection of works from "Legacy Artists."

"This dedicated team makes the Gallery the beacon of light that it is," says a description of the exhibit on Anderer's website. The exhibit will feature works from artists Carl White, Cheryl Elmo, Eric Fausnacht, Georganna Lenssen, James Doherty, Marlin Bert, Michael Bartmann, Rene Romero Schuler and Robert A. Nelson.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Electric Vehicle Exhibition

Jack Williams Tire & Auto will host the 10th annual Lancaster electric Vehicle Exhibition, featuring new electric cars, as well as older models of cars that have been transformed into electric cars. Some special cars on display will be a rare General Motors EV-1 (an electric car from the '90s) and an El Camino drag race car. A food truck will be on site.

There will also be a free showing of documentary "Who Killed the Electric Car?" at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 3 p.m.

More information: Jack Williams Tire & Auto, 300 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-9 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will host an exhibit from photographer Richard K. Kent called "Layered Time: Photographs." The photos mainly focus on the outdoors, paying special attention to how images can layer on top of each other to tell an expanded story. Read more here.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art will continue to host works from its 60th annual Community Art Exhibition, featuring more than 115 works from local artists. The exhibit will continue through Sept. 4. View the virtual exhibition here.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Print Crawl

Take a one-mile journey across Lancaster city as you collect posters from print makers for this year's Lancaster Print Crawl. Participating shops include Typothecary Letterpress, Steadfast Screen Printing Co., Force Pkg, Heritage Press Museum, the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Foxduck, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (Larkstone) and A Day in the Life Records. Proceeds go toward funding scholarships for students. For more information about this event, check out our event preview here.

More information: Various downtown locations | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will debut a new exhibit called "Recent Works" featuring works from 24 artists across many different media. Some of the artists who will be part of the exhibit include photographer Lee Stoltzfus, perhaps now best known for his Instagram account @lancaster_streetscape, as well as Renee King, Ellen Kanagy, Lynn Sommer and Herbert Myers, among others.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will showcase student works in various types of media, from illustration to photography to animation. All works of art are from the classes of 2023 through 2026.

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Pocket Books

Pocket Books will host a book fair at Iron Hill Brewery from 2-5 p.m., described as a Scholastic book fair, but for adults. The bookstore itself will have extended hours with wine and cupcakes, as well as tarot card readings from Lancaster artist Gillian Pearl.

More information: Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pop of Color Art

Pop of Color Art will team up with Nook Books for a few hours of fun for First Friday. There will be free face painting from 4-6 p.m. (though, tips are appreciated), and a kid and adult coloring contest. The winner in the kids category will get a free book from Nook Books, while the adult winner will receive a $50 gift card to Pop of Color Art. Nook Books will not be open.

More information: Pop of Color Art, 50 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with activities from 4-7 p.m.

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven will host works from mixed media artist Susan Gottlieb in a collection called "Lost & Found." It focuses on using layers to build a story.

"This collection of mixed media paintings is a result of the push and pull of my creative process, the work and the way were certainly influenced by the discoveries and losses of the recent years," Gottlieb said in an artist's statement.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | More info

United Zion Art Gallery

United Zion will host works from watercolor painter Brenda Blank, a self-taught artist from Lancaster who paints various subjects, from architecture and house paintings to portraits to animals.

More information: United Zion Art Gallery at the United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will dedicate September's First Friday event to Latin pride in honor of National Hispanic-Latino Heritage Month. Events this month include a performance from multi-genre singer-songwriter PINK i, as well as two new art exhibits.

PINK i will perform in Steinman Hall. Their style is described as transcending "labels, genders and genres."

"Peace Kids to the Rescue" will feature works from children ages 5-18, and will feature a subsequent silent auction. All proceeds will be donated to Church World Service and the Lancaster County Homeless Coalition.

"Creating Community: A Reflection on Public Art Projects" will also debut at the Ware Center on First Friday. "Creating Community explores the process, artifacts and activations behind community based public artworks," according to the Ware Center's website. The exhibit will also showcase a mural from Lancaster artist Salina Almanzar, as well as children from the PA Migrant Education Project.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: PINK i performance, 6:30 p.m.; "Peace Kids to the Rescue" and "Creating Community," 6-8 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Zoetropolis will host a showing of 2001 Spanish horror film "Dagon," based on the H.P. Lovecraft novella "The Shadow Over Innsmouth."

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 9 p.m. | Cost: $11 for adults, $9 for seniors and students | More info