An internationally renowned artist whose work has been displayed in Paris, Rome and Beirut has an exhibit on display at a Lancaster city gallery through Aug. 30.

Rene Romero Schuler’s “Me and My Girls” is featured now at Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St. Formerly known as CityFolk Gallery, the business changed its name earlier this year.

Schuler’s work depicts doll-like, narrow female figures, and close inspection reveals many layers of paint.

“When you get really close to her artwork, it’s ... very much like impressionistic work,” gallery owner Karen Anderer says. “It’s very chaotic.”

That chaos, and each piece’s many layers, reveal depth that could be missed with a passing glance — much like real-life people in day-to-day life.

“Whoever she has created, it tells you who the person really is,” Anderer says.

Schuler’s personal hardships have, without a doubt, informed her work. Schuler was born to a teenage couple in Chicago, sent to Ecuador to live with her grandparents and returned to the states at age 8, according to Chicago’s Sophisticated Living magazine. She endured physical abuse, experienced homelessness as a teenager and overcame other hardships. She now resides in Chicago.

Anderer frequently showcases international artists’ work at her Lancaster gallery, and says Schuler was happy to display her work on Gallery Row.

“She never once said ‘Lancaster, Pennsylvania?’ ” Anderer says. “She said, ‘Thank you, I’m honored, how can I be part of your world?’ That was extremely humbling to me.”

For more information on Schuler’s “Me and My Girls” at Karen Anderer Fine Art, visit karenandererfineart.com. For more information on Schuler’s work, visit reneschuler.com.