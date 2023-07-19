A summer deal with Live Nation will offer four-pack tickets to select Hershey concerts for a fraction of their normal prices.

Live Nation's "Summer's Live" promotion kicks off today and continues while tickets last through Aug. 1.

Discounted Hershey shows include:

- Aug. 4: The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson

- Aug. 5: Pantera

- Aug. 10: The Chicks

- Aug. 15: Yellowcard

- Aug. 27: Nickelback

All concerts will be at Hersheypark Stadium except for Yellowcard, which will be at the Giant Center.

Four-packs of tickets for these concerts cost $80, which includes all fees except for tax.

Deals kick off for the general public at 1 p.m. Those who want to shop via presale can do so by being a member of Rakuten, an online service that offers coupons and cash back for online purchases, beginning at 10 a.m.

Allegiant Air Allways Rewards members had the opportunity to RSVP for the presale by July 16.

For more information, visit livenation.com/summerslive or hersheyentertainment.com.