It was all falling in line.

After hearing the Neon Museum of Philadelphia was closing Dec. 11, I carved out time to finally check it out.

I paid $10 to reserve a timed ticket just when the museum opened.

I beat traffic and November rain to arrive early enough to explore the industrial building’s other tenants.

But I’m glad the man in charge of opening the museum that day was late.

He had bus problems, he said, as he opened the door. Then, click, click, click, one by one the neon signs covering the walls came to life. Watching this slow reveal of the opening was dramatic, a preview of what’s inside. Captured in a single room, this collection is a celebration of neon and commercial art as well as 20th century Philadelphia and roadside America.

For decades, neon designer Len Davidson has collected and rescued signs. He brought his collection to his hometown of Philadelphia, mainly because of its place in the neon industry, which peaked in the 1950s.

Davidson started sharing his neon collection in exhibits and as a lending library in the 1980s. Last year, he moved the museum into a big industrial building in North Philadelphia that’s home to a maker space, an architectural salvage store and a bike shop. The museum has more than 150 signs, including some that hang throughout the building.

The signs, at first glance, looked like flashy commercials. Buy a gyro! Replace your hair! Go see “Menopause the Musical!”

Artists like Donald Judd used colored Plexiglass to turn natural light into another dimension of his minimalist sculptures. Dan Flavin turned basic fluorescent lights into conceptional installations that pushed the boundaries of what is art. And Jenny Holzer goes big with her huge LED screens flashing text from writers, rappers and thinkers.

This museum helped me see the artistry of neon tube benders making Zipperhead’s skate shop sign (in the 1980s) or the curvy script of a shop selling nylon stockings (in the 1950s). Joe Feldman of Ajax signs made a huge crown for Olivieri Prince of Steaks. When lit, it shone so bright, it reportedly could be seen from passing planes.

I leaned in to get a closer look at a restaurant sign and saw the letters were made of tightly packed tubes. Someone, somehow, bent the glass tubes two and sometimes three times to fit inside steel frames for each letter.

A bicentennial liberty bell has another surprise. Craftsman Val Maddalo liked to search flea markets and dime stores for things to customize with neon. The 7 in the bell’s 76 is made of upcycled candy-striped glass.

The museum has laminated guide cards packed with information about each sign. They’re more conversation than curatorial statements. One explains finding an animated dripping faucet sign in a Florida neon boneyard. The double-sided painted metal cabinet was too large to haul away in Davidson’s ’59 Chevy but he later built a replacement to bring the sign back to life.

The signs also represent businesses, neighborhoods, industries and beloved local celebrities, most long-gone.

That restaurant sign with the beautiful letters advertised the first automat in the country, where people could buy food from a vending machine. These businesses disappeared with the arrival of fast food.

A big neon D started at Diamond & Co. Men’s Clothing on South Street and was salvaged to light the stage at J.C. Dobb’s, where Nirvana, Beck and Sarah McLachlan played before they were famous.

Olivieri Prince of Steaks’ giant crown is an entry into the fraught, and lawsuit-filled, history of who originated and perfected the cheesesteak.

That legendary crown sign hangs in the museum with only has two of its 39 neon lights. The holes are signs of what was there before, which is a mystery. “A relighting of this sign would command national and international attention. Can you help find a photo of the lit crown?” Davidson asks in the guide.

An animated sign showing a man before and after hair replacement is the work of sign-maker Joe Feldman. For a bar called the Red Robin, Feldman made a sign that bobbed to drink from a cocktail. Davidson has so many questions in his guide. “What kind of cocktail glass? Did the liquid disappear? How many points of animation? What was the color scheme? The secrets were sealed when Joe’s patterns burned in a fire and probably permanently lost upon his death. If you saw the Red Robin or any of Mr. Feldman’s creations, please contact us to help perpetuate his amazing legacy.”

The museum closes Dec. 11 yet staff are looking for a new home for the collection so it might light up another space soon.