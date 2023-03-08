Creations by Lancaster County’s next generation of artists are on display starting Friday in two exhibits running concurrently at the Demuth Museum and the Lancaster Museum of Art.

The Lancaster County Young Artist Awards exhibit and the Scholastic Art Awards exhibit are both on view this Friday during an opening reception from 5-8 and runs through April 23 at the Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., and the Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., in downtown Lancaster. Both museums are operated by the Demuth Foundation.

The exhibits feature 409 pieces of artwork by middle and high school students, grades 7-12, from 20 schools across 16 districts in Lancaster County. Artwork is organized by school district; see the lists at the bottom of this article to see what school districts are represented at each exhibit.

“These are our largest exhibitions of recent years and a testament to the young talent in our region,” Demuth Foundation executive director Abby Baer wrote in an email. “It is exciting to see the next generation of artists showcase their work featuring diverse mediums and subjects. We are grateful for the level of dedication educators and administrators pour into their art programs to foster enthusiasm for the arts and develop skills among middle and high schoolers.”

The Scholastic Art Awards is the first step of a national competition open to students in grades 7-12 (ages 13 and up). Submitted works will be judged at the regional level with winners moving on to the national competition.

The Lancaster County Young Artist Awards is a regional competition open to any participating Lancaster County school district or homeschooled students. Work is considered in several different categories including apparel, ceramics and glass; computer art; drawing; fibers; graphic design; jewelry and metals; mixed media; painting; photography; portfolio; printmaking and sculpture.

The Demuth Museum will display works from students at the following schools:

· Conestoga Valley School District

· Ephrata Area School District Warwick School District

· Garden Spot Middle School and High School

· Homeschool

· Lancaster Catholic High School

· Lancaster Mennonite School

· The Stone Independent School

· Solanco School District

· Warwick School District

The Lancaster Museum of Art will display works from students at the following schools:

· Cocalico School District

· Donegal School District

· Hempfield School District

· Lampeter-Strasburg School District

· Lancaster Country Day School

· Linden Hall School for Girls

· Manheim Township School District

· Penn Manor School District

For more information visit demuth.org/exhibitions/scholastics-2023.

