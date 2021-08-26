Painter Mike Shaw will display his Lancaster County landscape scenes at David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., beginning with a First Friday opening reception from 5-8 p.m., Sept. 3. The show will remain on display and open to the public during normal showroom hours through Sept. 18.

Shaw has lived with his wife in Lancaster for 27 years. His oil paintings depict scenes from around the county, including Upper Leacock Township, Paradise, Ephrata, Pequea and more. He also frequently paints oil landscapes of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The First Friday show is called “Legacy.”

“I see the beauty of Lancaster County truly as part of our shared collective legacy,” Shaw said in an email.

Shaw’s painting “Last Light” was accepted into the National Oil and Acrylic Painters’ Society’s Best of America 2021 exhibition.

For more information on Shaw’s art, visit michaelcshaw.com.