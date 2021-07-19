The Rotary Club of Lancaster will host a Wheels & Wings Festival and 5K on Saturday, July 24.

The rain-or-shine event will support the Summer Youth Experience, which supports 1,000 city youth between the ages of 5 and 17 through activities that teach leadership skills and prevent the “summer slide” for students. The Summer Youth Experience is funded in partnership with the United Way of Lancaster.

The Wheels & Wings festival will be at Lancaster Airport, 500 Airport Road, Lititz. The event features a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a fly-in, during which attendees will be able to get up close to a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter, a Liberty Warbirds' Vietnam-era Huey helicopter and other aircraft. Admission is free, but the suggested donation for on-site parking is $5.

Food trucks, live music and raffle prizes will also be featured.

The festival will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K race, to be held entirely on the roads of Brethren Village. To register, visit lanc.news/WheelsWings2021.

To register for the car show, visit lancasterrotary.org.