Winners of NBC's "The Voice," Girl Named Tom, will perform for a second time at the American Music Theatre next spring.

The first concert, set to happen May 27, 2022, sold out shortly after tickets went on sale. As a result, American Music Theatre added a second performance with the band the next day, May 28.

Girl Named Tom is the first-ever group to win "The Voice." The group won a recording contract and $100,000.

At one point, Girl Named Tom had four songs in the Apple Music Top 10 at the same time, reaching #1 with its cover of "River" from Joni Mitchell and "The Chain" from Fleetwood Mac.

Girl Named Tom is no stranger to the Lancaster County area, however; they got their start by performing at Mennonite social events throughout the United States and have performed virtual concerts with the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society and the Mennonite Central Committee.

The band's members have Mennonite roots too; Ohiomennoniteconference.org reported that all three members are part of Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold, Ohio.

During both shows at American Music Theatre, members from the venue's band will help back them: Andy Roberts (music director/keys), Yang Han (guitar), Pete Lazorcik (drums) and Mike Vitale (bass).

Tickets for the May 28 show will go on sale on Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. Tickets cost $29-$39.

For more information, visit amtshows.com.