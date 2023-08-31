You don't have to leave Lancaster County to expand your musical horizons.

That's because area venues have a slew of diverse performances on their September schedules, from country singers like Morgan Myles and Martina McBride, to reggae singer Hollie Cook, to a metal music festival at Phantom Power with a lot of heart.

Notably, English progressive rock band Yes will perform in Lititz in September, making for an intimate show preceding the band's multi-state tour that kicks off soon after.

Here are 15 concerts to check out in Lancaster County in September.

Sept. 2

- Americana/rock band The Quiet Riders will perform at the Shoppes at Belmont plaza in the Charles Frey Park from 6-10 p.m. This band features several well-known musicians in Lancaster's music scene, including Matt Hostetter, Tuck Ryan, Caden Myers and Josh Kanusky. Admission to the concert is free, but make sure to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

Sept. 8

- Singer and rapper Sean Kingston will perform in Reservoir Park at 7 p.m. Kingston, who hails from Jamaica, is perhaps best known for his hit 2007 single "Beautiful Girls." The African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster organized this free concert in tandem with its annual cultural fair that runs from Sept. 5-9. More info.

- Country singer-songwriter Morgan Myles will perform at the Lititz Shirt Factory at 7:30 p.m. Myles is perhaps best known for earning third place on season 22 of NBC's "The Voice" singing competition. Tickets cost $50. More info.

Sept. 9

- Lancaster MusicFest will kick off in Buchanan Park at noon, featuring musicians like steelpan band the Woodson Steel Experience, alternative band Burn the Jukebox, rock/soul band Sweet Leda and blues band the Kelly Bell Band. Tickets cost $25 for general admission, $80 for VIP tickets and $10 for student tickets. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Children's Miracle Network and the music therapy program at Penn State Health Children's Hospital. More info.

- Americana band the All Weather Band will perform at LancasterHistory from 5-7 p.m. The All Weather Band is known for their Americana takes on popular artists and groups, like Johnny Cash, The Grateful Dead and B.B. King. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Tickets cost $10 for adults, or are free for LancasterHistory members or children ages 17 years old and younger. More info.

- Funk/soul band The Maxwell Project will perform at the Columbia Animal Shelter from 6-9 p.m. The high-energy band is best known for performing covers of dance songs, as well as '70s and '80s R&B and funk songs. Suggested donation for admission is $5. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Modern country band Southerland will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. The Nashville-based band recently released its eponymous EP, featuring songs like "Ice Cold Country Music" and "Ain't For Me." Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 the day of. On-site parking costs $5. More info.

Sept. 14

- Reggae singer Hollie Cook will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Before pursuing a career as a solo artist, she sang backing vocals for punk-rock group The Slits. Cook often works with members of reggae group General Roots. Tickets cost $18 in advance, or $22 the day of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

Sept. 15

- Music nonprofit Music For Everyone will host its last Music Friday of 2023 in downtown Lancaster city. From 5-8 p.m., several musicians will take to Lancaster city streets and businesses and perform small, free concerts. The lineup has not been announced as of press time, but available concerts will be displayed here. More info.

- Folk/country singer-songwriter William Prince will perform at West Art Community Center at 7:30 p.m. This performance, in support of his latest album "Stand In the Joy," will be Prince's first in Lancaster. He'll be joined by Lancaster musicians Bad Hints and Pat Hatt. Tickets cost $20 for general admission, or $12 for children ages 17 and younger. More info.

Sept. 19

- English prog rock band Yes will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Michael Tait, founder of Tait Towers (now called Tait Group), was Yes' former tour manager. The band performed a dress rehearsal at Mickey's Black Box in October 2022 for Tait employees, as well as their friends and family. Read more about what that show was like here. Tickets cost $85 in advance, or $90 the day of. VIP packages, which include a ticket for the first three rows of the concert, a Yes coaster set, a Yes tote bag, a limited-edition Roger Dean print, a commemorative tour laminate and an on-site host, cost $210 and are expected to sell out. More info.

Sept. 22

- Appalachian roots band Tanjo & Crow will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. Harrisburg-based acoustic group Rivers will open the show. Tickets cost $20 in advance, or $23 the day of. More info.

Sept. 23

- Phantom Power will host an event called Horns For Hearts featuring local and regional rock/metal bands like Eternal Frequency, Ignite the Fire, Moment of a Memory, Defiant and The Art of Deception. Proceeds from the concert benefit the Water Street Mission. Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 the day of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. More info.

Sept. 24

- Jazz singer and composer Lora Sherrodd will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 3 p.m. Sherrodd's performance is part of the "5 Fresh Takes" series that highlights young women in jazz. After the show, attendees can meet Sherrodd. Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 the day of the show. Students can attend for $10. More info.

Sept. 30

- Country singer Martina McBride will perform at American Music Theatre at 8 p.m. Grammy-award winning singer McBride is best known for songs like "Independence Day," "Valentine" and "A Broken Wing." Tickets range in cost from $89-$109, depending on seat. More info.