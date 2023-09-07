Forecasted rain may dampen plans for the African American Cultural Fair Friday and Saturday.

Friday's Sean Kingston concert and Saturday's concert featuring Pastor John P. Kee and New Life will both move from their originally planned location, Reservoir Park to the auditorium in McCaskey East, 1051 Lehigh Ave. in Lancaster. Both concerts start at 7 p.m., with the doors opening at 6 p.m.

The fair’s midway at Reservoir Park, 832 E. Orange St., is planned to open at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. However, organizers say the midway may not open in the event of heavy rain.

Saturday's parade and other events, as of the time of publication, are still going on as scheduled, rain or shine.

For more information and updates, visit the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster's Facebook page at facebook.com/aacalancaster.

