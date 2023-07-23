Friday is T-shirt Day at the office.

The writers and editors of LNP’s Watchdog team recently embraced casual Fridays, and while shorts and open-toed shoes are still frowned upon, T-shirts — particularly ones that reflect the interests and affections of the wearer — are encouraged.

Last Friday I wore one of my favorites, a faded “Schoolhouse Rock” tee.

Solidly middle-aged Americans who can still sing the TV theme songs to Sid and Marty Krofft’s “H.R. Pufnstuf” or “Land of the Lost” could also probably unpack a chorus or two from one of the dozens of three-minute musical gems featured on “Schoolhouse Rock.”

An educational interlude that stitched together the ABC network’s Saturday morning cartoon lineup during the 1970s and ’80s, “Schoolhouse Rock” ingrained the fundamentals of math, grammar, science and American history into a generation of kids by setting animated lessons to music.

My T-shirt celebrating this indelible institution includes illustrations of some of the show’s most beloved characters, including Interplanet Janet, the galaxy girl with an intimate knowledge of our solar system; the conductor from “Conjunction Junction,” who spends his days hooking up words in the train yard; Verb, the musclebound action hero who wields his powers for good in “Verb: That’s What’s Happening”; and Bill, a forlorn piece of proposed legislation singing about his dream of one day becoming law in “I’m Just a Bill.”

Backed by Michael Eisner, who was a programming exec at ABC before he became Mr. Disney, and the network’s cartoon director, Looney Tunes mastermind Chuck Jones, “Schoolhouse Rock” connected with kids on a deep level by exercising a fundamental truth of neuroscience: Music improves memory.

Think of how many songs you know by heart. Can you even count them? The musical mnemonic has been a tool for personal growth in my life for as long as I can remember.

French crooner Charles Aznavour first taught me to add and double numbers singing “Inch Worm” on “The Muppet Show” in 1976.

To this day, I can recite the names of the 50 states alphabetically because in fifth grade I had to learn and sing “Fifty Nifty United States” by Ray Charles (the guy who sang the “Three’s Company” theme song, not the R&B legend).

And I distinctly remember singing the preamble to the Constitution as I wrote it out for a test in American history in seventh grade. Lynn Ahrens, one of many musical luminaries behind “Schoolhouse Rock,” wrote and performed “The Preamble” for “Schoolhouse Rock” in 1975.

Ahrens, who would later win a Tony Award for her collaboration on the score of the Broadway musical “Ragtime,” wrote “The Preamble” in the key of C major — nothing sharp or flat, just pure, contagious, unforgettable melody. She somehow found notes that capture the weight and inventiveness of those words, “We the people,” and despite a personal patriotic deficit, I still choke up a little when I sing it.

Other knockout “Schoolhouse Rock” tracks include the Tokens (of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” fame) crooning the doo-wop anthem “A Victim of Gravity,” which relays the physics of gravity in digestible bites and hails the men who famously described its effects, Galileo Galilei and Sir Isaac Newton.

Like lots of other folks, I also love “Three Is a Magic Number,” written and performed by “Schoolhouse” pillar Bob Dorough. You don’t have to be a math geek to recognize that three really is a magic number; it’s the one that assures every beginning and end has a middle. So cool of Dorough to plant that philosophical seed in the hungry brains of children.

And my sentimental heart skips a beat for “Verb: That’s What’s Happening,” a jazzy, fast-paced number that places heightened importance on my favorite verb: to love.

Because so many Americans have so much affection tied up in “Schoolhouse Rock,” the show has generated numerous reboots and rehashes, from tribute albums to a live stage version to, most recently, a 50th anniversary singalong special hosted by Ryan Seacrest. (Blech.)

Another generation will come and go before they stop trying to wring money out of a franchise that defies replication. Programming like “Schoolhouse Rock” couldn’t survive in today’s television market, which is dominated by specialized cable channels and on-demand content.

Crashing on the couch in your PJs on a Saturday morning used to be a rite of childhood, and the success of “Schoolhouse Rock” depended on the appointment viewing habits of millions of kids.

The under-12 set was so locked in to that routine that networks would air prime-time specials the Friday night before the new fall cartoons dropped to tease kids with bits of crucial information, like the fact that “Super Friends” was going to replace Wendy, Marvin and Wonder Dog with Wonder Twins Zan and Jayna and their pet monkey, Gleek.

Important things.

Thirty years from now, when my teenage boys inevitably sour on the diversions that preoccupy their own children and start easing into the restorative mud bath of nostalgia, will they have any generational totems worth reconnecting to? Instagram? TikTok?

Will the McDonald’s Grimace milkshake meme be the equivalent of my generation’s “Conjunction Junction”? Is that meme the obscure reference that will transport them back to their childhoods?

Gosh, I hope not. My kids didn’t even know who Grimace was until they asked me.

You had to watch a lot of Saturday morning cartoons, and McDonald’s commercials, to know that.