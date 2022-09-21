Sometimes it's impossible to get that social media-worthy photo of your kid for back-to-school season, but one Lancaster author figured out the perfect trick.

Hempfield resident Adam Perry, who has written several middle-grade and children's books including "The Thieving Collectors of Fine Children's Books" and "The Magicians of Elephant County," recently went viral on Twitter after posting two photos of his son. (For safety and privacy reasons, Perry declined to share his son's name).

The first photo features his son with a hesitant smile. Then, Perry loudly shouts "Poop!" The second photo shows a more genuine smile.

"I was having a really hard time getting him to smile naturally," Perry says in an email to LNP|LancasterOnline.

It was his son's first day of school last Tuesday, and he and his wife, Andrea, wanted to capture the moment.

"We realized a while back that if we yelled 'POOP' or something like it, we would get a much more natural smile. I snapped a bunch of photos that day, and when I was going through them later, that comparison really stood out to me," Perry says.

Most of Perry's tweets get about five likes, he says. So, he wasn't expecting it to go viral. As of Wednesday morning, the tweet has nearly 300,000 likes.

His tweet has been featured on Facebook, Instagram and Reddit, and "Good Morning America" recently posted an article about the viral tweet.

"The response has been completely overwhelming," Perry says. "But, as long as it helps people get good pictures of their kids, that's all I care about."

Books and appearances Adam Perry will release his upcoming book, "Ghosts Come Rising," on Oct. 11. "It's about spirit photography in the early 1920s, and very loosely based on Camp Silver Belle in Ephrata," Perry says in an email. "Some people have said this was all planned marketing for the book ... as if I could predict this!" Perry will launch his book in Lancaster County. Here's where you can meet him and check out "Ghosts Come Rising." - Oct. 2: Pre-release party at Aaron's Books, 35 E. Main St in Lititz, at 2 p.m. There will be a book reading, kid-friendly tarot card readings, a book signing and activities for kids. - Oct. 29: Author's appearance at Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster, at 2 p.m. - Oct. 30: Author's appearance from 12-4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, Red Rose Commons 1700 H, Fruitville Pike, Lancaster.