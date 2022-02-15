Book lovers: Save the date.

The Big Book Sale is returning to the former Bon-Ton building in May.

Friends of Lancaster Public Library volunteer group announced Monday it has again booked the former Bon-Ton department store building at Park City Center for its annual book sale that raises tens of thousands of dollars for the library annually.

The Big Book Sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 23; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 (which is half-price day).

Pat Ditzler, book operations chair for the friends group, says she expects the sale to offer about the same amount of items as it had last year. The 2021 sale, held in late August, offered more than a quarter-million used books, along with thousands of other items such as CDs, DVDs and vinyl records.

That sale raised a record $143,327 for the programs of the Lancaster Public Library, Ditzler says.

Diztler says the May sale will offer more tables of crossword puzzles, toys and games this year than last.

The sale will also have a new chairman — the first man to hold the title, Ditzler says. He's Ron Adams, pastor of the Landisville Mennonite Church and a longtime volunteer.

In other news, the friends group's Winter Book Sale, held Feb. 11-13 at the Book ReSort donation center on North Marshall Street, raised just under $15,400 for the library — a record for that sale, Ditzler says.

The Big Book Sale had previously been held at the Alumni Sports & Fitness Center at Franklin & Marshall College, but had to be moved in 2020 when the facility was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ditzler says the Bon-Ton has been an ideal venue for the book sale, with lots of room for book buyers to spread out both while looking for bargains and waiting to pay for their purchases.