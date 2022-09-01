It's not hard to find a great concert within an hour drive of Lancaster County.

For those who are looking to stay within the county, we recommend seeing Celtic/roots band I Draw Slow at the Lititz Shirt Factory, country-pop singer Sara Evans at American Music Theatre and/or indie rock band The Felice Brothers at Phantom Power. The Uptown Band will perform for free at two different Lancaster County fairs.

The Melvins, a sludge metal band known for influencing the Seattle grunge movement — bringing bands like Nirvana and Soundgarden to the forefront — will perform in Lancaster County for the first time, at Tellus360.

If you don't mind a drive, there are several great concerts to check out in Hershey, York and Harrisburg.

Here are 10 concerts to check out this September.

I Draw Slow

Most popular for: "Goldmine" and "My Portion."

Why you should see them: This folk/roots band has been described as a mix of Nashville's twang with Dublin's historic Celtic sound. Their upcoming self-titled album will release the same day as the show in Lititz, which makes for a great opportunity to hear the hits, and then take them home with you. The Irish Times described I Draw Slow as "a confident and distinctive blend of American bluegrass and Irish sensibility ... something special."

More information: Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. | Lititz Shirt Factory, 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz | Cost: $20 | More info

'One Night of Queen'

Most popular for: High energy performances covering both popular and lesser-known Queen songs.

Why you should see them: Gary Mullen & the Works puts on a convincing Queen performance — Mullen even dresses like the late Queen singer Freddie Mercury. For many people, big-ticket performances for bands that are known for their massive impact on music isn't something attainable, or accessible. (And because Mercury died in 1991, even the real Queen has Adam Lambert standing in on vocals.) Tribute bands let you get close to the action and enjoy the music without fighting through the large crowds at stadiums or arenas, and tickets are usually a fraction of the cost. This performance will be a good opportunity to bask in your love of Queen, but in a smaller, local venue. (If you're a big fan of Queen and don't want to leave the county, Prima Theatre will host its "The Music of Queen + Journey" show from Sept. 1-3. Tickets can be found on Prima's website.)

More information: Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. | Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York | Cost: $30.38 to $56.25 | More info

Sara Evans

Most popular for: "A Little Bit Stronger," "Suds in the Bucket" and "Born to Fly."

Why you should see her: Singer-songwriter Sara Evans is a big deal in the country music world and boasts an expansive music catalogue with 10 albums in tow. Her sound is often described as country but with a pop twist. Between her love ballads and her songs of heartbreak, this concert will likely leave visitors feeling a whirlwind of emotion.

More information: Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. | American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $39 to $59 | More info

Felice Brothers

Most popular for: "Frankie's Gun!," "Love Me Tenderly" and "Whiskey in my Whiskey."

Why you should see them: The Felice Brothers were part of an early-to-mid 2000s Americana/roots resurgence. They started out as buskers in New York City, often playing in the subway, and went on to play with the likes of indie rock band Bright Eyes. Their songs are clever and catchy, and you don't have to leave the county to see them.

More information: Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $20 in advance, $22 the day-of | More info

Uptown Band

Most popular for: Covers of songs from popular artists, from Lady Gaga to the Notorious B.I.G, to Daft Punk.

Why you should see them: The Uptown Band will play at both the Solanco Fair (Sept. 15) and the Denver Fair (Sept. 16) this year, making the concerts accessible for people who aren't smack-dab in the middle of the county. The Uptown Band features more than a half dozen performers, complete with brass instruments, a few woodwinds and multiple singers. Not to mention, their song catalogue features several hundred potential popular songs to hear, like Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer," Shania Twain's "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" and Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance," among many others.

More information:

- Solanco Fair: Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. | Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville | Cost: Free

- Denver Fair: Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. | Denver Memorial Park, 801 Main St., Denver | Cost: Free

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Most popular for: "S.O.B.," "You Worry Me" and "I Need Never Get Old."

Why you should see them: Americana/soul musician Nathaniel Rateliff is no stranger to the music scene. He first started to perform professionally in 2002 with band "Born in the Flood." Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats hit commercial fame in 2015 with the release of "S.O.B.," which talks about Rateliff's experience with alcohol withdrawal. (Fun fact: That song almost didn't get recorded. Rateliff told BBC that it was a "joke song" that the band would use to end their shows. It got so popular that he decided to record it and put it on the band's debut self-titled album.) Not to mention, the view of the Susquehanna River as a backdrop to the band's bluesy/Americana vibes make for a perfect pair.

More information: Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. | Riverfront Park, 200 S. Front St., Harrisburg | Cost: $50 ($58.80 with Ticketmaster fees) | More info

Gary Clark Jr.

Most popular for: "Come Together" (Beatles cover), "Bright Lights," and "Don't Owe You a Thang." He also contributed to John Legend's single "Wild."

Why you should see him: Four-time Grammy-winning musician Gary Clark Jr. is a multi-genre artist who fuses together sounds from blues, rock and soul to create a sound that's uniquely his own. He has collaborated with many musical greats, including Alicia Keys, Foo Fighters and Tom Morello, among others. This concert is a medley of perfect circumstances. The intimate setting of the Hershey Theatre, where you feel up and close with performers no matter where you're seated, mixed with Clark's high-energy, enthralling performances will make for a memorable experience.

More information: Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. | Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey | Cost: $47.50 and up | More info

Old Crow Medicine Show

Most popular for: "Wagon Wheel," "Down Home Girl" and "My Good Gal."

Why you should see them: Grammy-winning Americana band Old Crow Medicine Show has a special way of making people feel big emotions in a small span of time. The band is highly influenced by Bob Dylan, and known for bringing new life to old melodies. For instance, one of its most popular songs, "Wagon Wheel," took a chorus recorded by Bob Dylan in 1973 and added verses and released the song as new. Many of the comments on the music video for "Wagon Wheel" on YouTube mention times of strife, as well as people remembering loved ones who have died (Author's note: If you want a good cry, read through those comments while listening to the song). Make sure to bring a pack of tissues to the show.

More information: Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. | XL Live, 801 S. 10th St., Harrisburg | Cost: $50 for general admission, $75 for general admission with early entry | More info

The National

Most popular for: "I Need My Girl," "About Today," and "Bloodbuzz Ohio."

Why you should see them: Chances are, if you don't know indie rock band The National by name, you know something they had a hand in. Notably, Aaron Dessner, one of the founding members of The National, was a co-producer and co-writer on Taylor Swift's two most recent new releases, "Folklore" and "Evermore." The National also appeared on the song "Coney Island" on "Evermore." Beyond that, The National has is known for its oft-sad, introspective songs and albums. It won a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album in 2018 for its album, "Sleep Well Beast."

More information: Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. | Riverfront Park, 200 S. Front St., Harrisburg | Cost: $50 ($58.80 with Ticketmaster fees) | More info

Melvins

Most popular for: "Honey Bucket," "Revolve" and "A History of Bad Men."

Why you should see them: What do Nirvana, Soundgarden, Tool, Lamb of God and Mastodon have in common? They all cite Melvins as an influence to their music. Grunge/sludge metal band Melvins have been around since the early 1980s, and are largely credited to helping to kickstart the grunge music movement, though, they deny having influence over the Seattle grunge bands, according to music news site, Loudwire. In a way, Melvins were the bridge between the punk and grunge movements, as many of their works were highly influenced by punk band Black Flag.

More information: Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $25 ($32.25 with Ticketmaster fees) | 21+ | More info