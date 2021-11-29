If you've ever seen dozens of festively dressed bar-hoppers in downtown Lancaster, you've likely seen part of the Santa Stumble.

The Lancaster Santa Stumble raises money for charity. To participate, attendees make a donation to charity and receive a button that provides no-cover entry to participating bars downtown as part of a holiday-themed bar crawl. Pickup options can be found here.

The event runs from 5-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Participating bars include the Elks Club, Tellus360, Annie's, Yorgos, Marion Court Room, both Stubby's locations, The Village, Alley Kat, Queen St. Bistro (in former Federal Taphouse building), Cap & Bottle, Spring House Taproom, Valentino's, the Shamrock Cafe, Decades, Our Town Brewery and 551 West.

Donations are $10 and all proceeds go to the Lancaster City Police Foundation to help the dogs and horses used in the police force with vet bills, transportation, food, gear and more, according to the event's ticket page.

There will be a costume contest at the Village nightclub at 7 p.m.

For more information about the event, visit lanc.news/SantaStumble.