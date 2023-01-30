William Still helped some 800 enslaved people escape to freedom as a Philadelphia conductor of the Underground Railroad.

But, his name isn’t as well-known as Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass or John Brown.

An opera in Lancaster this weekend will pay tribute to Still’s life and work as an abolitionist and writer.

“Sanctuary Road” will make its Lancaster premiere Friday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Gardner Theatre at Lancaster Country Day School. The Friday night performance will be preceded by a facilitated panel discussion.

The performances are presented by the Penn Square Music Festival, which founder and artistic director Scott Drackley describes as a movable feast of music and theater.” The theater company worked with LancasterHistory on research and special programming in conjunction with the opera.

“The story of ‘Sanctuary Road’ is so relevant to Lancaster,” Drackley says. “This is an opera that offers diversity, inclusion, equity, and sense of belonging.”

“Sanctuary Road” was written some 120 years after Still’s death in 1902. It began as an oratorio, and then was staged as an opera.

It’s also a tribute to Still’s gift for storytelling. Not only did he help people begin new lives in free states, but he also painstakingly recorded hundreds of their stories. Through these, Still hoped to reunite escapes slaves with their loved ones, who were often forced to travel separately and at different times.

“Sanctuary Road” was composed by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Paul Moravec, who collaborated with librettist Mark Campbell. The oratorio-turned-opera was inspired by Still’s book “The Underground Railroad,” which documents the network of secret routes and safe houses used by African American slaves to escape into free states and Canada in the 1800s.

Lancaster connections

“Sanctuary Road” was first staged as an opera in March of 2022 by North Carolina Opera. The Lancaster production will be the second fully staged performance with an orchestra, and includes rented sets from the North Carolina debut. Although Still worked in Philadelphia, there were many connections to Lancaster as a prime route used by those seeking freedom.

“There were several Lancastrians in Still’s network, including Thaddeus Stevens, Stephen Smith, and William Whipper, whose letter we have,” said Robin Sarratt, vice president of LancasterHistory.

That letter to Still reports on the journey through Lancaster County on the way to Philadelphia. As Whipper in part wrote, “The borough of Columbia, situated on its eastern bank, in the county of Lancaster, was the great depot where the fugitives from Virginia and Maryland first landed. The long bridge connecting Wrightsville with Columbia, was the only safe outlet by which they could successfully escape their pursuers. When they had crossed this bridge they could look back over its broad silvery stream on its western shore, and say to the slave power: ‘Thus far shalt thou come, and no farther.’

Preparing the show

The cast and crew of “Sanctuary Road” have been busy preparing for this weekend’s shows.

Everett McCorvey of Lexington, Kentucky, will conduct the performances.

“I am so excited about this work,” McCorvey says. “It is an all-expansive performance that combines singing, symphony, scenery, lighting, and costumes for a powerful, emotional effect.”

The show is directed by Dennis Whitehead Darling and features five singers: soprano LaToya Lain, tenor Norman Shankle, mezzo-soprano Melody Wilson, and baritones Malcolm J. Merriweather and Eric McKeever. McKeever portrays the main character of William Still, while the other performers take on various roles, based on the stories recorded by Still.

“I had heard of William Still before, but I don’t think I fully understood the impact of his writings and the way he recorded the lives and stories. I had no idea of the numbers, there were more than 800 people,” says McKeever, of Long Island, New York.

The production includes passages from Still’s interviews with escapees, which bring the brutality of slavery to light -- as well as the humanity of the enslaved. “How were you treated?” and “Where are you from?” were among Still’s standard interview questions.

There is the story about man named Wesley, who thought he had found a safe haven until people posing as Quakers tried to capture him, injuring him in a gunfight. Henry “Box” Brown successfully mailed himself north in a wooden crate.

Fair-skinned Ellen Craft disguised herself as a wealthy gentleman cotton planter traveling with “his” slave, who was her dark-skinned husband William. Clarissa Davis managed to escape by dressing in men's clothes and hiding on a steamship bound for Philadelphia. Two women veiled themselves in black mourning clothes and wept pitifully for the loss of their “Aunt Abigail” as they traveled north.

The words of “Sanctuary Road” – delivered entirely in song – are a haunting reminder of these individuals’ journeys: “Spoken in a whisper, never too loudly, quietly, to be free. To be free.”