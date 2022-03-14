“A few of these moves are kind of tough to pull off in these shoes. If I go down, I’m staying down.”

The crew on the soundstage laughs before cameras once again close in on their target. Clad in red flip-flops, white pants, a black t-shirt and trademark shades, Sammy Hagar launches into a dance and sings along to one of his new songs, “Funky Feng Shui.”

The temperatures were cold on Sunday, but the bright lights inside of Aurora Films on the Rock Lititz campus were burning hot. Hagar, 74, came to the Rock Lititz Campus with his band, The Circle, for a grueling day of work including recording four music videos, as well as a performing a short set at Mickey’s Black Box for a private Music for Everyone fundraiser.

However, these aren’t just garden-variety music videos.

Recently, Chris Kurtz, of marketing company Mediatwist, formed Virtual Talking Machine Company, a sort of record label with a focus on digital preservation. In other words, instead of focusing on selling records or songs, Virtual Talking Machine Company will work with veteran artists to preserve their digital likenesses for all of time.

“It's the first record label in the metaverse,” Kurtz says in an office in the Aurora headquarters. “I'm interested in the volumetric capture. The big part is that we're going to archive their likeness. Why is Madame Tussaud's a thing? Because you'll never have that closeness or proximity to that person. That line of proximity is the reason people spend money on the front row ticket versus the nosebleeds.”

Hagar is the first in a line of artists that Kurtz hopes to digitally preserve in the months and years to come. He’ll receive help from visual effects veteran Remington Scott, who helped create Gollum and Smeagol in “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” and recently created a de-aged Paul McCartney for the “Find My Way” music video.

Hagar’s de-aged appearance – of which a specific age has not been confirmed – will be showcased in each video, and presumably be available in the future should Hagar and his team want to take the concept even further.

“Each video will come out in succession during Sammy's upcoming tour,” Kurtz explains. “The de-aging part will be done in Vegas during Sammy's Vegas residency. It's going to take about a month, so it won't be ready right away. When it is done, though, look out.”

Along with Hagar, the members of The Circle are all music veterans — guitarist Vic Johnson, who has played with Hagar throughout the last two decades, drummer Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham and Michael Anthony, the original bassist of Van Halen. Formed in 2014, the Circle is Hagar’s latest band after a long line of bands whose names you may recognize – Montrose, Van Halen, the Waboritas and Chickenfoot.

The music video for “Funky Feng Shui” involves the band playing amongst the wreckage of a city — “That’s what it looks like most nights after a show,” quips Bonham from behind his drum set at one point — at the hands of a giant creature. Of course, it’s all green screen, so, as the music plays in the background, director Travis Detweiler helpfully points in each direction that the monster will be appearing in.

Consummate professionals that they are, each member’s reaction to the invisible monster would almost have you believing that they just wanted to get one more jam in before imminent destruction. However, each video varies in tone and story. On the more tender side of things, there’s “Father Time,” a tribute of sorts from Hagar about his father, boxer Bobby Hagar. According to Kurtz, the video will also feature a scene showing the late John Bonham giving a drumstick to his son, Jason.

“A lot of the songs that Sammy wrote for the album are about his life, so (the de-aging) is not just because Sammy is the lead singer, it's that the material is very Sammy-centric,” Kurtz says.

For Virtual Record Machine Company, Hagar is only the beginning. While details are scant, in line with Rock Lititz’ general philosophy, the company’s website lists REO Speedwagon and Ronnie James Dio as potential next artists to receive the de-aging treatment.

As major productions such as “The Irishmen” and “The Mandalorian” continue to tinker with the concepts of “old” and young” and “alive” and “dead,” it is only natural that the music industry follows suit.

Of course, just because a “younger” version of the Red Rocker will be appearing in upcoming music videos, it does not mean that the present-day version of Hagar can no longer deliver. For the select audience of 175 that Sammy Hagar and the Circle performed for at Mickey’s Black Box later in the evening, no digital replication was necessary.

Hagar, a little looser after a long day of work by his own admission, happily rocked and rolled a 40-minute set for the feverish crowd.

“This is probably the first set I’ve played without sunglasses in 20 years!” Hagar said, bright eyed, before recounting that he had accidentally locked his sunglasses in his hotel safe earlier in the day.

Before each song, Hagar would yell out the year each song came from in some fashion — “This one’s from 1982!” “All right, we’re gonna take you back to 1988!” — perhaps in reference to the strange sense of time travel from the day’s events.

Even on days when Hagar is feeling his age, with the assistance of innovative technology, he won’t be looking it.