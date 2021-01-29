After 2020's fair was canceled, the York State Fair is scheduled to return in summer 2021.

The fair, first established in 1765, will feature nine nights of music from Friday, July 23, to Sunday, Aug. 1. A host of headliners slated to perform last year will perform this year, including country musician Kane Brown, as well as rockers Skid Row, Styx and REO Speedwagon, among others.

Pop star Pitbull and country musician Sam Hunt will also perform on the Bobcat of York Grandstage during this year's fair.

“We had a very strong lineup planned for 2020 and fortunately we were able to reschedule most of those artists for this year plus we’ve added some big names to fill out the schedule,” said fair CEO Bryan Blair in a press release.

According to Blair, tickets purchased for shows originally slated for the 2020 fair will be honored this year. Currently, tickets can only be purchased at yorkstatefair.org or by calling 717-848-2596. Check below for dates when specific shows go on sale.

“We won’t be having in-person box office sales until we know that it is safe to do so,“ Blair said.

Read below for the complete list of performers and ticket prices. Artists listed in bold were originally scheduled for the 2020 York State Fair.

For more information, visit yorkstatefair.org.

Friday, July 23

Sam Hunt ($45-$60, on sale Feb. 20 at 8 a.m.)

Saturday, July 24,

Styx & REO Speedwagon ($30-$50, on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.)

Sunday, July 25

Pitbull ($40-$55, on sale Feb. 27 at 8 a.m.)

Monday, July 26

Kane Brown ($50-$75, on sale Feb. 5 at 8 a.m.)

Tuesday, July 27

Triple Play Tuesday ft. Skid Row, Warrant and Kix ($30-$35, on sale Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.)

Wednesday, July 28

Get the Led Out [Led Zeppelin tribute] (The concert is free and will follow a "Battle of the Bands" competition)

Thursday, July 29

Casting Crowns ($20-$35, on sale Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.)

Friday, July 30

Halestorm ($25-$40, on sale Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.)

Saturday, July 31

"Blippi: the Musical" ($15-$30, on sale March 1 at 10 a.m.)