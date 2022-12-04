Whether you’re looking for holiday cheer, a parody of a famous shark film, a groundbreaking rock musical about struggling artists in New York, a kids’ holiday TV classic from decades ago or a Dickensian take on Christmas, theater companies in Lancaster County have something to offer you this month.

Here’s what’s opening and continuing on local stages this month.

Opening

— For many families, the stop-motion animation of the TV classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is appointment television.

A cast of young theater artists ages 8 to 18 is bringing the story of Rudolph’s journey to the Island of Misfit Toys to life on stage in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

The musical tells the familiar tale from the 1964 Rankin-Bass TV production, including Rudolph’s exclusion from reindeer society, his odyssey with new friends Yukon Cornelius and Hermey the Elf and their mission to get Santa to secure homes for the island’s toys.

There are performances today at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Performances are also at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and 16; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18.

Tickets are $35 for those 13 and older and $25 for children up to age 12, plus fees. For tickets, call 717-733-7966, ext. 1, or visit epactheatre.org.

— Nearly 30 years ago, the rock musical “Rent” became a pop-culture phenomenon and revolutionized theater-going in New York by attracting a large audience of young adults and telling the story of a group of struggling bohemian artists in the Big Apple.

Written by Jonathan Larson and based on the opera “La Bohème,” the musical is the last show of the 2022 season at Susquehanna Stage in Marietta.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and 16, Saturday, Dec. 10, and Thursday, Dec. 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for those under 18.

Susquehanna Stage performs at the Marietta Center for the Arts, 133 W. Market St., Marietta. For tickets, visit susquehannastage.com or contact the box office at 717-426-1277.

— Lancaster’s Prima Theatre wants to put its audiences into the Christmas spirit and usher in the magic of the season with “Illumination: An Immersive Holiday Concert.”

The holiday-themed revue, illuminated by hundreds of candles, features a cast of powerhouse singers, dancers and instrumentalists — including Washington, D.C.’s Ellington Carthan on the baby grand piano — delivering holiday classics.

The show runs now through Dec. 17 at Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A, Lancaster. Remaining performances that are not yet sold out are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 11; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 17; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Tickets are $58 to $82, which includes a free drink. They’re available online at primatheatre.org/illumination or by calling the box office at 717-327-5124.

Those who want a holiday experience at their home, business or senior community can have Prima’s LanCarolers perform Christmas music, in a cappella style, in their own neighborhoods. A trolley or other unique vehicle will transport a group of singers to deliver 15-minute performances, which are available Dec. 8, 15, 20, 21 and 22. Visit the Prima website for information.

— Fulton Theatre presents local favorites Jeffrey Coon, Matthew Hydzik and Charis Leos performing seasonal tunes in the “Fulton Holiday Cabaret,” now through Dec. 18 in the fourth-floor Tell Studio Theatre at the Fulton, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

There will be a different special guest featured at each performance of the cabaret, which runs 1 hour and 20 minutes with no intermission. The show includes adult humor.

Remaining shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 and 15; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and 16; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

Tickets are $35. For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— Karen Carpenter had a voice like none other as she and brother Richard conquered the pop charts throughout the 1970s.

A popular performer on the Chicago theater scene, Heidi Kettenring will tell the story of Carpenter’s life — her troubles and triumphs — as she performs timeless songs and holiday hits in a show titled “Merry Christmas Darling.”

Songs in the show include “Close To You,” “Merry Christmas Darling,” “For All We Know” and “The Christmas Song.”

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16, at the Leffler Chapel & Performance Center, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, on the campus of Elizabethtown College.

General admission tickets are $35 and can be ordered online at gretnatheatre.org. For information, call the box office at 717-964-3627.

— Based on the writings of Danish theologian and philosopher Soren Kierkegaard, Jeremiah Miller’s solo play “Leap” will be presented by Lancaster’s Orpheus Theatre Company.

Miller wrote the play and stars as Kierkegaard, considered to be the father of existentialism and a Christian thinker known for the concept of the “leap of faith.”

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to Saturday, Dec. 17; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. The show runs at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster.

Tickets are $25, plus fees, and can be ordered at lanc.news/LeapTix.

One night only

— The 1975 film “Jaws” was known to frighten quite a few moviegoers right out of their socks.

Now, the socks are the cast of “Jaws to the World: A Holiday Sock Opera,” a seasonal musical that’s a parody of the shark-infested Stephen Spielberg classic.

Creative Works of Lancaster is bringing back its sock-puppet musical a decade after its debut.

You’ll recognize the main characters from “Jaws” — which include the scientist, the shark hunter and the police chief (played in the film by Franklin & Marshall College alumnus Roy Scheider). But Santa and Mrs. Claus also figure in this story, which is punctuated with parodies of well-known songs.

The show will have three performances at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N Water St, Lancaster.

Tickets, which are pay what you will, can be reserved online at zoetropolis.com.

— Remember the nostalgic holiday songs you used to hear on yearly televised Christmas specials of the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s?

You’ll hear them again, performed by professional opera singers, if you attend the annual presentation of “Jingle All the Cabaret.” It’s Penn Square Music Festival’s first event of its 2022-23 season.

An annual tradition, the holiday concert will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike, Lancaster.

There will be a singalong, silent auction and raffle drawing. The family-friendly event features complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Tickets are $30 and can be ordered online at pennsquaremusicfestival.com. Tickets are also expected to be available at the door.

Continuing

— The American Music Theatre’s original holiday show, “Home for the Holidays” runs now through Dec. 30 at the theater, 2425 Lincoln Highway East.

The show takes the audience from a home celebration to Santa’s Candy Factory to a candlelight church worship service.

It’s filled with popular sacred and secular songs, performed by a professional cast of singers and dancers, an orchestra and a youth chorus.

Performances are Tuesdays through Sundays, with a mix of matinee and evening performances. Admission is $23 to $46. For tickets and information, visit amtshows.com or call 800-648-4102 or 717-397-7700.

— Servant Stage Company’s original adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” continues now through Dec. 18, with matinee and evening performances at various churches and a senior living community in Lancaster County now through Dec. 18.

Eight cast members playing multiple roles will present the story, with musical interludes of classic Christmas carols — featuring original lyrics — enhancing the play.

All performances are pay what you will. To see the performance schedule and reserve tickets, visit ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.

— “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” based on the beloved 1954 holiday film, continues through Dec. 31 at the Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

The show, filled with song, dance, romance and holiday spirit, follows two showbiz war veterans and a sister act as they create a show that will help out their former commanding officer who owns an inn.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. matinees Sundays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets range from $31 to $89.

The Fulton is at 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster. For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— The musical story of Buddy the Elf’s journey of self-discovery continues now through Jan. 8 in “Elf the Musical” at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster.

Based on the 2003 Will Ferrell film, “Elf,” the musical chronicles Buddy’s trip to America to learn his origin story and help those around him see bright side of things.

Matinee and evening performances run mostly Wednesday through Sunday, and tickets are available with a meal or for the show only. Tickets are $25 to $75 for a meal and the show, and $22 to $50 for show only.

For tickets and information, visit dutchapple.com or call 717-898-1900.

— “Believe,” a Christmas-themed show at the Magic & Wonder Theatre, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise, runs through Dec. 31.

Brett Myers and his cast weave together a heartwarming new show for the holiday season with comedy, dynamic circus arts and grand illusions.

Performances are mostly Wednesdays through Saturdays and the week between Christmas, and New Year’s. Matinees are mostly at 3 p.m. Wednesdays; evening performances are at 7. Tickets are $16.95 to $34.95, with children up to age 3 free. For information and tickets, visit magicandwondershow.com or call 717-323-3077.

— A widow fulfills her sea captain husband’s mission of delivering Christmas trees to Chicago in “The Christmas Tree Ship” at Bird-in-Hand Stage.

The musical, based on a true story, continues through Dec. 31. Meals are served at matinee and evening performances, at various times Tuesdays through Saturdays. Show-only tickets are also available. Tickets range from $18 to $60.

Bird-in-Hand Stage is on the banquet level of Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. Visit bird-in-hand.com/stage or call 717-768-1568.

— The annual Holiday Dinner Theater at Mount Hope Estate & Winery, 2775 Lebanon Road, north of Manheim, continues Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays and weekdays through Dec. 23.

Performances are at 1 p.m. for matinees and 7 p.m. for evening performances.

The cast will portray the quirky staff of the Mount Hope Children’s Library as they celebrate the holidays with a Christmas party. The interactive experience includes a three-course holiday meal, holiday carols and parlor games.

For the schedule, menu and tickets ($60), visit parenfaire.com/holidays.

Continuing, for young audiences

— “Madagascar – A Musical Adventure Jr.,” based on the popular animated film about zoo animals on an unexpected journey, runs through Dec. 30 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre.

Tickets are $22 for lunch and show, and $19 for show-only seats. Performances are mainly Tuesday, Friday and Saturday in the morning or for a matinee. For tickets, visit dutchapple.com or call 717-898-1900.

— Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” becomes a musical for children and their families at the Fulton Theatre now through Dec. 23.

The show is about an hour long and is faithful to the classic story about a man whose negative attitude toward Christmas is softened by the visit of three instructive ghosts.

Performances are mostly 11 a.m. Saturdays, with one 11 a.m. show Friday, Dec. 23. Tickets are $11 to $16. For tickets, visit thefulton.org or call the box office.

— Based on a bestselling picture book by Jane O’Connor, the musical “Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas” will be presented by the Vital Theatre Company at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, and Thursday, Dec. 22, at Mickey’s Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz. The show, about a girl named Nancy and her wish to put a sparkly new topper on her Christmas tree, is aimed at children ages 2 to 7.

Tickets are $49.50 to $59.50 and can be ordered at lanc.news/FancyNancyTix.

— Two actors play all the roles in the Reverie Actors Company of Lancaster’s adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe” that’s aimed at audiences of all ages.

Remaining performances are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 17, and Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster.

For tickets ($12 to $18) and information, visit lancastertrust.com/events or call the box office at 717-560-8241.

Outside Lancaster County

— The residents of a tiny Texas trailer park will fight their county government in the comedy “A Doublewide Texas Christmas” at the Hershey Area Playhouse Dec. 8 to 11.

The eccentric residents of the town of Doublewide aren’t feeling very festive, since their official incorporation papers are in jeopardy with the county government. The residents hope to prove their worth by banding together to compete in the county’s annual Battle of the Manger Scenes contest.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, to Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the playhouse, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey.

Tickets are $20 and can be ordered online at hersheyareaplayhouse.com.