After two years of lower-than-usual ticket sales, Lancaster Roots & Blues founder Rich Ruoff may not be able to host next year's festival without financial intervention.

The latest Roots & Blues festival, from July 9-10, brought local and national acts to downtown Lancaster across nine venues. Around 4,000 people attended this year's festival, a sharp decline from the festival's peak attendance of 10,000 people in 2018 and 2019. The festival took a hiatus in 2020 and returned in October 2021, with 7,000 people in attendance.

This year, Ruoff opted for a two-day festival in the summer and was more conservative with who he brought to the festival.

"The quality was as high as ever, but we lacked marquee names," Ruoff said, adding that cutting back was a mistake. And, with competition from other summertime events, vacations and plans, Ruoff said the timing of the festival was a mistake, too.

The festival, for the past two years, has operated at a loss, though Ruoff declined to say how much money he lost.

Plans for 2023's Roots & Blues festival are on hold while Ruoff figures out the best way to fund the festival. Ideally, Ruoff said he is looking for a partner or new owner for the festival. If Ruoff can't find resources in time, he won't be able to book next year's festival.

"I think the festival should continue, but I've come to the end of my financial resources to make it work," Ruoff said, adding that he's planning to have many conversations with investors over the next couple of weeks. "I don't want to just survive, I really want to make this thrive. So it's got to be someone who shares the vision of what the festival could be, because I feel like we've only scratched the surface of the impact it could have."

Ruoff is flexible with his role for the Roots & Blues festival. He said he still wants to take part in it, but understands if someone would want to take it over.

"I can run it for somebody, I can continue running it and they can be a partner, I can work for somebody else, I can consult, or I could just step back entirely, and I'd be proud and happy to see it continue even without me," Ruoff said.

When the festival first kicked off in 2014, Ruoff said he had money to work with from investors and people who wanted to see the festival blossom. The past few years, however, Ruoff has primarily run the festival from his own personal funds.

"The stress kills me," Ruoff said. "I don't have deep enough pockets to run the big monster I've built."

It was an issue that compounded over a few years, exacerbated by personal hardships that Ruoff, in a 2019 interview with LNP, said impeded his ability to promote the festival and pursue sponsors. In 2017, Ruoff suffered two heart attacks, and shortly after, his wife, Claudia, was diagnosed with brain cancer. Claudia died in early 2020.

Ruoff paid off his debts, according to previous reporting, and continued with the festival in 2021.

But in 2022, Ruoff struggled again with paying artists. All national acts were paid, but some local acts are still owed money for their performance in the festival, Ruoff said.

"They all know where I live," Ruoff said. "And most of them have dealt with me in the past and know I'm not going anywhere, and at some point I'm going to figure this out and take care of them."

Despite the bumps in the road that have come with Lancaster Roots & Blues, Ruoff said there's still value in the festival, not just for attendees, but for Lancaster city at large. According to previous LNP|LancasterOnline reporting, the 2018 Roots & Blues festival was estimated to have a $3 million impact to Lancaster County's economy that year.

It's a desirable location for a national-level music festival, Ruoff said.

"This festival is bigger than me," Ruoff said. "It's bigger than any one band."