Wrestlers Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar will be at Hershey's WWE Smackdown show later this month, Hershey Entertainment announced Tuesday morning.

They'll join the cast for Hershey's show, which already included Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, among other wrestlers.

Rousey recently returned to the WWE after a three-year hiatus.

She wrestled in the girls Royal Rumble match Saturday night and won, which guaranteed her spot in WrestleMania, WWE's biggest event of the year.

Lesnar also won his Royal Rumble match, securing a spot for him in WrestleMania on Sunday, April 3.

He recently announced he wished to fight current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his championship belt at the main event.

The Hersheypark Giant Center will host WWE Smackdown on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are still available and range from $20 to $500 for VIP packages.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.