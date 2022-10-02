Before Eileen Gregg started writing “Lancaster’s Hidden Treasure: The Rocky Springs Dentzel Carousel,” she’d never written a book, never ridden the carousel and had, she admits, no real knowledge or even interest of the history of carousels.

So why did Gregg, 90, write this 234-page book, which took her more than two years and hundreds of hours of meticulous research and correspondence?

“A book had to be written by someone because it wouldn’t be many more years before all the memories of this carousel would be lost,” Gregg, of Lancaster, says. “No one else was interested in doing it, so I did it. Had there been someone else interested in doing this, I never would have done it because it is a lot of work.”

Her work wasn’t in vain, as interest remains high about the carousel’s history and its mysterious current circumstances. An upcoming First Friday event at Mulberry Art Studios revolves around the carousel, as Gregg will sign copies of her book and introduce a premiere showing of “The Rocky Springs Carousel at Dollywood,” a film by North Carolina filmmaker Robert Scuorzo.

“I think some people were very curious about where it’s been, what’s it been doing and where it is now and what its future may hold,” says April Koppenhaver, owner of Mulberry Arts Studio. “I think it would be monumental if we as a community took a stand for it. Who doesn’t like a carousel? They’re magical.”

For those unfamiliar with the carousel’s unusual journey, here’s a brie synopsis: Gustov Dentzel, founder of the Dentzel Carousel Co. in Philadelphia, brought the carousel to Rocky Springs Park in 1899. In 1982, the carousel was shipped off to Lansing, Michigan, where it was operated until it was moved to Dolly Parton’s Tennessee amusement park, Dollywood. On Oct. 17, 1999, a century after it was placed in Rocky Springs Amusement Park, the carousel returned to Lancaster. It was purchased for $1.3 million from private donations raised by the Rocky Springs Carousel Association. The association originally hoped the carousel would be placed in downtown Lancaster, but when that didn’t happen, the carousel was put in storage in a publicly undisclosed location, where it still remains to this day. (An LNP | LancasterOnline photographer was allowed to gain access to the property earlier this year.)

The Rocky Spring Carousel Association, a volunteer organization dedicated to preserving the carousel, reformed earlier this year. There’s also the Facebook page Friends of the Rocky Springs Amusement Park, where comments express how much people would like to see the carousel back in action.

Film premiere

Scuorzo’s film runs a little more than 30 minutes and features footage of the carousel in action at Dollywood in the early and mid-’90s as well as the carousel being dismantled and packed into trailers for its return trip to Lancaster in 1999.

Scuorzo says he’s always been fond of carousels and the music they played; as a kid growing up in New Jersey, he frequented the ones at Asbury Park and Seaside Heights.

In 1993, he was considering building his own band organ. Scurzo connected with Tom Wolf, who previously owned the carousel, and Ken Smith, founder and past president of the American Band Organ Association, to learn more. Wolf explained how a Gavioli band organ works, a specific type of organ made by an Italian company, as well as how the carousel worked.

“After Dollywood closed for the season (in 1993), Tom and I met at the carousel. I spent about four hours recording the 'Gavi' close up,” Scuorzo writes in an email. He also took audio recordings from casual visits to the carousel, and later recorded the carousel’s dismantling.

“The take-down video was made over the two months it took to take down the carousel,” Scuorzo says. “It was done by simply placing a camcorder on a tripod, and recording our activities at various times.”

After he discovered Gregg’s book, he sent her his videos.

“The videos have never been screened,” Scuorzo says. “They were made for my own personal collection.”

Documenting history

Gregg’s book, originally published in December 2021 and now in its third printing, features chapters written by historians, the former owner of the carousel, a member of the Dentzel family of generations of carousel makers who built the Rocky Spring carousel and an architect and uncovers information about the history of the carousel that would have otherwise been lost.

Gregg’s book revolves around the Rocky Springs carousel’s journey, as well as the entire history of carousels from medieval days to modern times. The book also includes never-before seen photos including images of some of the carousel’s 48 total animals, 14 of which have been professionally restored by Lisa Parr of Highland Park, Illinois. Gregg’s book include before and after photographs of the restoration process for some of these animals.

The fate of the carousel remains uncertain. But Gregg’s book shows exactly why the carousel is an important piece of not only local history, but history in general.

“Prior to the great depression, it is estimated that there were 5,000 wood hand-carved carousels in America but most of these were lost due to fires, floods and neglect, and now no more [than] 150 remain,” Gregg says. She says many experts consider the Rocky Spring carousel one of the highest rated examples of the historic amusement.

Gregg says she’s received orders from all over the country from Texas to California and delights in hearing stories of people meeting at the carousel and what the amusement meant to them.

“I always say I wrote this book so if the carousel is saved, people will know what has been saved,” Gregg says. “And if the carousel is lost, then people know what has been lost.”

If You Go What: Premiere of “The Rocky Springs Carousel at Dollywood” film and book signing of Eileen Gregg’s “Lancaster’s Hidden Treasure: The Rocky Springs Dentzel Carousel.” Where: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster. When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. n Cost: Free, but those who planning to attend or interested in ordering Gregg’s book are asked to email eileengregg32@ gmail.com. More info: facebook.com/mulberryartstudios.